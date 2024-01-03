Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 3 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking sector stocks remain in the spotlight, after the brilliant performances achieved in the first session of 2024. Stellantis down

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets are confirmed in negative territorywith reductions of more than one percentage point.

At 12.55 pm FTSEMib it lost 1.17% to 30,168 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,141 points and a maximum of 30,564 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 1.22%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.71%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1,81%).

Il bitcoin it dropped to 44,000 dollars (just under 40,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it widened beyond 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP fluctuating around 3.75%.

L’euro consolidates below $1.095.

Positive intonation for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0,56% a 3,251 euro).

Oil sector stocks are in redafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2024) fell to $70 a barrel.

ENI recorded a decline of 1.4% to 15.338 euros. Also decreasing Saipem (-2,02%) e Tenaris (-1,92%).

Stellar accelerates downwards and loses 2.74% to 20.595 euros. The Ministry of Transport announced that in December 2023, 111,136 cars were registered in Italy, an increase of 5.9% compared to the 104,965 in the same period last year. Stellantis sales, however, contracted. In December 2023, the group’s registrations amounted to almost 30 thousand units, down 8.6% compared to the 32.5 thousand cars sold in December 2022. Consequently, Stellantis’ market share stood at 26.8 %.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus ancora su Lemon Systems, after the leap achieved in the first two sessions of presence in the list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The title earn 2.04% a 3 euro.