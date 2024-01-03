Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 3 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking sector stocks remain in the spotlight, after the brilliant performances achieved in the first session of 2024. Stellantis down

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets are confirmed in negative territorywith reductions of more than one percentage point.

At 12.55 pm FTSEMib it lost 1.17% to 30,168 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,141 points and a maximum of 30,564 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 1.22%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.71%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1,81%).

Il bitcoin it dropped to 44,000 dollars (just under 40,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it widened beyond 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP fluctuating around 3.75%.

L’euro consolidates below $1.095.

Banking sector stocks remain in the spotlightafter the brilliant performances achieved in the first session of 2024.

Positive intonation for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0,56% a 3,251 euro).

Oil sector stocks are in redafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2024) fell to $70 a barrel.

ENI recorded a decline of 1.4% to 15.338 euros. Also decreasing Saipem (-2,02%) e Tenaris (-1,92%).

Stellar accelerates downwards and loses 2.74% to 20.595 euros. The Ministry of Transport announced that in December 2023, 111,136 cars were registered in Italy, an increase of 5.9% compared to the 104,965 in the same period last year. Stellantis sales, however, contracted. In December 2023, the group’s registrations amounted to almost 30 thousand units, down 8.6% compared to the 32.5 thousand cars sold in December 2022. Consequently, Stellantis’ market share stood at 26.8 %.

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus ancora su Lemon Systems, after the leap achieved in the first two sessions of presence in the list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The title earn 2.04% a 3 euro.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News