Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 8 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking stocks remain in the spotlight, after the excellent performances achieved last week. Positive tone for Monte dei Paschi di Siena

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets record fractional variations in the first session of the week.

At 11.40 am FTSEMib it was down 0.23% at 30,370 points, after fluctuating between a low of 30,201 points and a high of 30,503 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.22%. Fractional changes for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.12%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,22%).

Il bitcoin it reached 44,000 dollars (over 40,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it came close to 170 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP confirming below 3.9%.

L’euro remains below $1,095.

Banking sector stocks remain in the spotlightafter the excellent performances achieved last week.

Good upside for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+1,65% a 3,389 euro).

Positive intonation for Amplifier (+2,85% a 31,43 euro). Morgan Stanley analysts have increased the target price on the company, bringing it to 35 euros; the experts also improved the rating to “Overweight”.

Stocks, however, fell oil sector.

The decline of stands out ENI (-2.28%). In red too Saipem (-2,42%).

Also Read:  Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Too much chocolate causes liver attacks, true or false?
Too much chocolate causes liver attacks, true or false?
Posted on
Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Posted on
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Posted on
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News