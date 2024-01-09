Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 9 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Brunello Cucinelli in swing, after the release of the 2023 turnover data. Toned session for Pirelli. Bitcoin has touched $47,000

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets record fractional declines.

At 4.45pm FTSEMib it lost 0.29% to 30,481 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,321 points and a maximum of 30,655 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.29%. Plus sign, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.26%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,17%).

Leap of bitcoin which came close to 47,000 dollars (just under 43,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 165 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which fell to 3.85%.

L’euro it fell below $1.095.

The titles of the banking sector.

Mediobanca loses 0.7% to 11.27 euros. The Piazzetta Cuccia institute has concluded the placement of a covered bond with a 5-year maturity, for a total amount of 750 million euros. The covered bond, priced with a coupon of 3.25% and a yield equal to mid swap plus 65 basis points, recorded orders of up to 1.4 billion during the placement.

Worse performance for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-3,49%), BancoBPM (-5,06%) e BPER Bank (-3,9%).

Brunello Cucinelli turns positive and gains 0.35% to 85.05 euros. The cashmere group communicated the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year closed with net revenues of 1.14 billion euros, an increase of 23.9% compared to the 919.71 million obtained in the previous financial year. Based on the order intake for the Spring Summer 2024 collections, Brunello Cucinelli has confirmed the expectation of revenue growth of around 10% for 2024.

General recorded a fractional decline of 0.51% to 19.695 euros. The insurance giant has placed two new senior bonds denominated in euros maturing in January 2029 and January 2034 respectively for a total amount of 1.25 billion euros. During the placement phase, total orders for the two series of securities amounting to more than 2 billion were collected from over 80 international institutional investors.

Worst performance for STM (-1,2% a 40,775 euro). The stock is affected by the indications of Microchip Technology, which has revised downwards its turnover indications for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

Toned session for Pirelli (+3,61% a 5,164 euro).