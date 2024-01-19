Italian study proves: eating pasta really makes you happy

#Italian #study #proves #eating #pasta #happy

Eating pasta makes you happy. Duh, I hear you say. Of course, pasta makes us happy! Believe me, I know. But did you know that this is also a hard fact? An Italian study has proven it.

The study was conducted by the Neuromarketing Behavior & Brain Lab of the Free University of Languages ​​and Communications in Milan (IULM). They conducted the research for the Italian pasta makers of Unione Italiana Food. The study showed that a plate of pasta makes us as happy or even happier than music. Even a goal from our favorite sports team does less for us than eating pasta. Wow.

Small group, big results

There is an emotional and neurophysiological mechanism behind the feeling of happiness we get from pasta. In short, something really happens in our brains when we eat pasta. It releases emotions. How can we be so sure? The Italian researchers used the same types of methods as with lie detectors. For example, they analyzed facial expressions, emotional brain activations, heart rates and sweat activity. They did this on 40 test subjects (20 women and 20 men).

A small research group and carried out by the Italian pasta makers themselves (‘We at Toilet Duck recommend Toilet Duck’), but we still enjoy sharing the data with you. We’ll just admit it: as big pasta lovers, we are somewhat biased.

The results don’t lie

The scientists ultimately examined 4 indexes: the memory index, the involvement index, the emotional index and the happiness index. What seems? Pasta scores better than music and sports on all indexes. Our body therefore shows more positive signals when we eat a plate of pasta than when we listen to music or watch sports.

Vincenzo Russo, professor of consumer psychology and neuromarketing at IULM University, told the International Pasta Organization: “The results tell us that we are most emotionally active when we eat pasta. So it is the real act of tasting and enjoying the dish in its full flavor, to evoke the most positive memories and emotions. This cognitive and emotional activation, determined by the taste of pasta, is so strong, pleasant and engaging that it lasts even right after eating.”

Pasta = Italy, good and happiness

The study also shows that we associate the word ‘happiness’ with pasta. When the study participants were asked what word came to mind when they thought about pasta, the answer was ‘happiness’. Just like the words ‘Italy’ and ‘good’, by the way. These 3 were mentioned most often. The participants were also directly asked how happy pasta made them. The vast majority (76%) responded with ‘a lot’.

Lucky fabrics

Also interesting: pasta itself also contains substances that make you feel happier. For example, carbohydrates – of which pasta largely consists – stimulate the production of endorphins. That is the hormone that creates a feeling of happiness. Pasta also contains the amino acid tryptophan: a precursor of serotonin. That in turn is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. A bowl of pasta can increase serotonin levels in your body, thereby improving your mood. You see, that pasta smile just comes naturally.

Enough reasons to make lots of pasta. A tasty pasta Carbonara perhaps? Or a fresh Primavera pasta? A nice cheerful dish in this chowder weather. Or well, at least we now know that it doesn’t matter which pasta you eat. It certainly makes you cheerful and happy!

Also read:

Sources: International Pasta Organization, IULM, trillmag.com

Don’t miss any food news?

Receive an update in your inbox