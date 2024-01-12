Italians Žinara/Fabri win the rhythm dance at the European Figure Skating Championships / Article

#Italians #ŽinaraFabri #win #rhythm #dance #European #Figure #Skating #Championships #Article

33 duets competed in the rhythm dance, but only the 20 best results will compete in the selection dance on Saturday.

Starting as current champions, Žināra/Fabri earned 86.80 points, taking a step towards defending their title

The fiercest competitors of the leaders, last year’s silver medalists, Lila Feara/Lewis Gibson, were also second this time in the rhythm dance with 85.20 points.

The hosts also kept their hopes for medals – in their hometown, Saulius Ambruveļevičs scored 80.73 points in a duet with Alison Rīda, which placed the Lithuanian duo in 3rd place.

Later on Friday, at the end of the optional program, the distribution of medals for men will be announced – the competition will start at 18, and they can be seen live on LTV7 and LSM.lv. Latvia’s strongest figure skater Deniss Vasiļjevs is fifth after the short program.

The women’s optional program will be skated on Saturday, and Latvian figure skater Sofja Stepčenko, who took 21st place in the short program, will also continue the competition.

The European Championship held in Lithuania for the first time will end on Sunday, January 14, with demonstrations.

