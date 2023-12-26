Italy: Woman wants to throw herself to death in Bari – rescue succeeds

On Christmas Eve shortly before 8 p.m., a young woman tried to throw herself off a bridge in the Italian port city of Bari. The woman clung to a railing and hovered between life and death. Drivers who observed the scene immediately alerted the police.

A short time later the police and fire department arrived. The woman was therefore in great distress and expressed her intention to commit suicide. Because words weren’t enough to dissuade her from her plan, dramatic scenes ensued.

The woman threatened to fall around 15 meters into the depths. But the quick intervention of a police officer prevented the worst: he grabbed her arm with his right hand while he held on to the structure around the guardrail with his left hand. The officer held the woman in this grip for around 15 minutes, Italian media reported. The rescue was ultimately successful when the fire department pulled up a ladder from below to secure the woman who was hanging on the precipice. She was uninjured, but was taken to Bari hospital as a precaution.

