“It’s a big joke what’s going on”

The interim director of the National Road Investment Company (CNIR), Cătălin Urtoi, claims that the A8 highway project is delayed due to the slow pace of approval of technical documentation by CNAIR, he asks the management of this company to present clear graphics regarding the realization of the project, News reports. ro.

Cătălin Urtoi wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the situation of the A8 highway project, which connects Moldova with Transylvania, is becoming “critical” and demands measures from the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR).

“The situation of the Autostrazii Unirii-A8 project is becoming critical! I appeal to the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company – CNAIR SA, to the management of this company and especially to Mr. General Manager Cristian Pistol and Mr. Deputy General Manager Gabriel Budescu: Immediately unblock the mountain section on the A8, respectively Miercurea Nirajului-Leghin! For more than 30 days, the technical-economic indicators have been approved by Government decision. Make public the status of the documentation for the Design + Execution tender and start this procedure. Don’t block this project anymore”, said the interim director of CNIR, Cătălin Urtoi.

At the same time, he requests CNAIR to make public a schedule by which it undertakes the completion of this project by 2030.

Also, the head of CNIR demands the unblocking of the contract on the Moţca-Leţcani-Ungheni section.

“It’s a big joke what’s happening with this project. The people of Iași have been waiting for this highway for too many years, and the traffic problems at the current time on the Moţca-Podu Iloaiei-Leţcani national road section are very serious. As executive management, you are obliged to do everything you can in the contractual relationship you have with the Consitrans design firm. Here, too, we are waiting for a clear schedule, which this design firm will undertake, in relation to the stages that remain to be completed until the completion of the Sf and the Design. We expect a clear and committed program from you as managers, in relation to the staged completion of this project, in batches, in the period 2026-2030”, said Cătălin Urtoi.