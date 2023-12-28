#fantasy #Skepticism #grows #Israels #ability #destroy #Hamas

‘It’s a fantasy’: Skepticism grows over Israel’s ability to destroy Hamas

/Scanpix photo/Israel’s war against Hamas

Israel has repeatedly promised to destroy the Hamas group responsible for the brutal October 7 attacks. attack, but critics increasingly believe that this goal is unrealistic or even impossible, writes The New York Times.

The organization’s representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, stands in front of a gray background decorated with Hamas logos and gunner emblems reminiscent of the bloody October 7. attack on Israel, said he was not worried about his Palestinian group being pushed out of the Gaza Strip.

“We are not worried about the future of the Gaza Strip,” he recently told a packed news conference in his office in the southern suburbs of Beirut. “Only the Palestinian people make decisions.”

In doing so, Hamdan rejected one of Israel’s main goals since the start of the Gaza offensive: dismantling the Islamist political and military organization that Israeli officials say has killed some 1,200 people and is still holding more than 100 hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized this goal, even in the face of growing international pressure to scale back military operations. The Joe Biden administration has sent high-ranking envoys to Israel to call for a new phase of the war, one that involves more targeted operations rather than all-out annihilation.

Critics inside and outside of Israel question whether it was ever realistic to destroy such a deeply entrenched organization. One former Israeli national security adviser called the plan “vague.”

IDF/Israeli forces destroy tunnel network in Gaza City

E. Macron: If so, the war will last 10 years

“I think we have reached a moment where the Israeli authorities will have to define more clearly what their ultimate goal is,” French President Emmanuel Macron said this month. – Total destruction of Hamas? Does anyone think this is possible? If so, the war will last 10 years.”

Since Hamas was first formed in 1987, it has repeatedly withstood attempts to remove its leadership. According to political and military experts, the very structure of the organization was designed to handle such contingencies. Moreover, Israel’s devastating tactics in the Gaza war threaten to radicalize the wider population and inspire new recruits.

Analysts believe the most optimal outcome for Israel would probably be to weaken Hamas’ military capabilities to prevent the group from repeating such a devastating attack. But even this limited goal is considered a very difficult task.

Analyst: To think that such an organization can simply be uprooted is a fantasy

According to experts, Hamas is rooted in the ideology that Israel’s control of Palestinian lands must be resisted by force, writes The New York Times.

“As long as that context exists, you’re going to be dealing with some form of Hamas,” said Tahani Mustafa, senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group. “To think that such an organization can simply be uprooted is a fantasy.”

Israel’s military said this week it had killed about 8,000 Hamas fighters out of an estimated 25,000 to 40,000. But it was unclear how the figure was calculated. According to the military, about 500 fighters surrendered, although Hamas denies that all of them were from its ranks.

The military has occasionally given positive progress reports on its goals, describing as “imminent” full control of areas in northern Gaza, where it launched a ground offensive in late October.

But Netanyahu admitted on Sunday that the war was “costing us very dearly” as the military announced that 15 soldiers had been killed in the past 48 hours alone. Rockets are still fired from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel on an almost daily basis, although far fewer than before.

Michael Milshtein, a former senior Israeli intelligence official, criticized statements by some Israeli leaders that portrayed Hamas as reaching a tipping point, saying it could lead to false expectations about the length of the war.

“They have been saying for some time that Hamas is failing,” Milshtein said. “But that’s just not true.” We have tough battles ahead of us every day.”

The Israeli military recently distributed flyers in the Gaza Strip offering money for information leading to the capture of four Hamas leaders.

Hamas has lost its power. They wouldn’t be able to cook an egg, the flyer said in Arabic, quoting a folk saying. “The end of Hamas is near.”

Israel: Hamas leader Y. Sinwar ‘is a dead man’

He promised 400,000 US dollars for Y. Sinwar

The military has pledged $400,000 for the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and $100,000 for Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades. These two persons are being held on October 7. masterminds of the attack.

Despite being one of the most wanted people in the Gaza Strip for a long time, the elusive M. Deif has avoided being killed or arrested. The only publicly visible photo of him is a decade old.

The bonuses were further evidence of Israel’s efforts to remove the Hamas leadership.

The group’s leadership is believed to be hiding in deep tunnels, along with most of its fighters and remaining hostages. Although the Israeli military said it had dismantled at least 1,500 shafts, experts believe the underground infrastructure is largely intact.

Built over 15 years, the tunnels are believed to be so large, hundreds of kilometers long, that Israelis refer to them as the Gaza Metro.

“Hamas is actually holding up pretty well to this onslaught,” said Tareq Baconi, an author who has written a book about the group. “It still shows that it has an offensive military capability.”

Retired Major General Giora Eiland, the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, said Hamas has proven it can quickly replace slain commanders with others of equal ability and commitment.

“Professionally, I have to commend their resilience,” he said. “I don’t see any signs of a collapse of either Hamas’s military capabilities or its political power to continue running the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas traces its roots to the Muslim Brotherhood, which was born in Egypt in 1928. as a religious social reform movement, but in recent decades has often been accused of inciting jihadist violence. Israel once allowed the group to grow as an Islamist counterweight to the more mainstream and secular Palestine Liberation Organization.

in 1992 In one of its first high-profile efforts to dismantle Hamas, Israel deported 415 of its leaders and allies, dumping them in a buffer zone along the Israeli-Lebanese border. In the months leading up to their return, they formed an alliance with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the most powerful Iranian-backed military group in the region.

The United States and Israel condemn Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations.

Israel’s multiple assassinations of Hamas political, military and religious leaders have also failed to weaken the group. in 2006 it won control of Gaza in free Palestinian elections and ousted its more moderate rival, the Palestinian Authority, in a bloody conflict the following year, according to The New York Times.

Since 2008 before the current crisis, Israel fought three more wars against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The activities of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, remain opaque. These units were designed to continue operating even if Israel destroyed parts of them.

Geographically, the five main brigades operated in northern Gaza, Gaza City, central Gaza, and the two southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The most elite soldiers were in the two northern brigades, which make up about 60 percent. forces, said one Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with military regulations. About half of them were killed, wounded, arrested or fled south, the official said.

Israel’s goal is to dismantle the government first, then disperse the militants and remove the commanders and their key subordinates, the Israeli official said.

But Azzam Tamimi, a Palestinian journalist and member of the Muslim Brotherhood who wrote a book about Hamas, said the group was ready.

“The top leadership can disappear at any time because they can be killed, arrested, deported,” he said. -So they created this mechanism for easy transfer of command.

The Qassam Brigades are organized into battalions, with even smaller units defending individual districts. Other specialized battalions include an anti-tank unit, a tunneling unit and an air wing whose drones and paragliders were important in the surprise Oct. 7 attack, according to analysts and former military and intelligence officials. attack element.

It seems that on October 7 the Nukhba Brigade, which consists of about 1,000 well-trained fighters, also played a key role.

Totally destroying Hamas would require street-to-street and house-to-house fighting, which Israel does not have the time or manpower to do, said Elliott Chapman, Middle East analyst at defense analysis firm Janes.

The United States, in trying to crush Al Qaeda or the Taliban, has found that these organizations usually bounce back once armed pressure is lifted. The fight in Gaza has been compared to the campaign to retake Mosul in Iraq from Islamic State less than a decade ago, but there are significant differences.

First of all, Hamas is organic to the Gaza Strip, having grown out of frustration at the abandonment of armed struggle by the main factions against the Israeli occupation. Hamas does not recognize Israel and is committed to its destruction under its founding charter.

The scale of Israel’s war is likely to radicalize a new generation: More than 20,000 Gazans have been killed so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

Some Gazans curse Hamas, even taking to the airwaves or social media, despite the organization’s past crackdown on its opponents. But other Gazans say they still support the “resistance,” and Hamas has long attracted support by providing services such as education and treatment.

A recent poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Polling Research found that a majority of respondents approved of a Hamas attack on Israel. According to the survey, since the start of the war, support for Hamas in Gaza has increased from 38 percent. up to 42 percent

IDF/Israel showed how they destroy Hamas tunnels

Experts: Hamas can only be contained

At best, Israel can contain Hamas, experts say.

But even if Israel succeeds in dismantling the group in Gaza, the West Bank and abroad, such as Lebanon and Turkey, there are still branches that could revive it.

“The right way to think about it is to weaken the organization to the point where it no longer poses a long-term threat,” said Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA officer who specialized in counterterrorism in the Middle East.

“You can’t just follow the strategy of killing everyone,” he added. – The “day after” scenario must be foreseen.