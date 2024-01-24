“It’s a market that awaits us,” welcome the participants

#market #awaits #participants

A crazy week where we don’t sleep much but which sometimes saves a lot of time. For participants at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the results are positive. More than twenty start-ups from Nouvelle-Aquitaine made the trip to Nevada, sponsored by the Region and its partners, including French Tech Bordeaux. Pierre Husson, co-founder of Rematch, returned to Bordeaux with stars in his eyes, ready to conquer the American market. “I had already had the opportunity to go to Vivatech in Paris or another show in Lisbon, but this is really impressive,” he emphasizes. You have to be at full tilt from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We only have two minutes to eat a sandwich and we have to respond to everyone piling up at the stand. »

The CES allowed the three Rematch associates to discover “soccer moms and dads”, in other words the parents who come to support their children on the sidelines. “They sometimes spend thousands of euros to allow their children to practice their sport. They came to us to tell us that they were ready to film with Rematch. This is a market that awaits us. »

“The good actors”

Soufiane Ajana, founder of Retinov, an artificial intelligence-based age-related macular degeneration (AMD) prevention tool, made so many promising contacts that he stayed in the United States to make make the most of your participation in the show. “I met the Association of Retired People,” he explains. That’s what’s good about CES: we meet the right players. »

The young business leader especially received a visit to his stand from the president of the world leader in the manufacturing of retina cameras, a potential significant partner for his activity. Soufiane Ajana also took advantage of his stay to launch a clinical study on his solution, essential to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And it continues its operation to establish itself in the American market with a fundraising.