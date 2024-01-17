“It’s as if someone told me “forget it, your vocation””: a future auxiliary nurse sees her application rejected without explanation

#told #forget #vocation #future #auxiliary #nurse #sees #application #rejected #explanation

A recent DEP graduate in nursing is sorry to have been refused a job within her CISSS, without any explanation, in the midst of a labor shortage in the health network.

“All my colleagues returned to the hospital on January 9. I’m at home, without income, waiting… while we’re looking for nurses, Tanya Olivier, 27 years old, doesn’t understand. They won’t give me the reason why.”

She testifies reluctantly, fearing being “barred” from the network. “But it’s as if someone were saying to me “forget that, your vocation”,” she denounces.

After two years of study, the young woman completed her practical nursing course last December, she said. She did her internships at the Haut-Richelieu Hospital, five minutes from her home, without a single problem being raised.

She hoped to become a candidate for the profession of auxiliary nurse (CEPIA) for the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre. But his application was rejected, without explanation.

Because of depression?

She wonders if she was sidelined because of depression in 2020, not seeing anything else that could overshadow her case. Ms. Olivier had worked five months as a service assistant at the height of the pandemic for the same CISSS.

“I waited to heal myself. Then, I launched into [des études] that I love and that I succeeded with flying colors […] They don’t even give me a chance,” she continues.

She hopes to hear from other CISSSs to be CEPIA.

She will still be able to take the exam for the Order of Auxiliary Nurses of Quebec next March, without a temporary job, but she would have liked to gain some field experience first.

If she passes the exam, she will obtain her right to practice. She could then be hired in a private agency which would send her to fill vacant positions within the same CISSS which rejected her, she illustrates as an example.

«Aberrant»

His father, Éric Olivier, does not shy away. “It’s absurd […] You have a hard time hiring people, but when you do, you fool them,” he rages.

By email, Martine Lesage of the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre writes that she cannot comment for confidentiality reasons. She adds that the CISSS does not “systematically give the reasons for refusals” to candidates, while recognizing the “numerous needs to be filled”.

