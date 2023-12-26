It’s back! Alison González will once again be a Tigres player

#Alison #González #Tigres #player

Alison Gonzalez is back with Tigers. The Mexican soccer player will leave America and will join the current champions of the Liga MX Femenil Facing the Closing 2024 for a new stage with the Amazons.

The Monterrey team was in charge of making the new movement official for the new tournament. Through their social networks, the Nuevo León team announced their new signing with a video where González is seen wearing the Tigres shirt again.

“Incomparable, many years ago I had to start this dream with you and this team. But I also had to say goodbye. Today, destiny puts us back on the same path to be able to achieve more unique moments with these colors. I’m back to defend this club and make history. Today I am ready to be an Amazon again,” the soccer player expressed in the shared video.

Alison González began her career in 2018 with the Amazons. That same year the forward was crowned champion by helping with 11 goals in 25 games. After her time with Tigres, the forward changed teams and joined Atlas where she spent four years, and scored 77 goals in 100 games.

After his time with the red and black ‘Aligol’ he arrived in America where he could only score 27 goals in 67 gamesbut he was able to get a degree League in Clausura 2023.

Now the striker joins the Amazonas for a second stage where she will seek to help them win the two-time League championship after having lost the last tournament final with the Águilas.

