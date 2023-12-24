It’s getting cold again this morning, with minus 24.3 degrees Celsius observed in Rikubetsu. Kagoshima City and other places have also set new low temperatures for the season (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 24, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#cold #morning #degrees #Celsius #observed #Rikubetsu #Kagoshima #City #places #set #temperatures #season #Weather #Forecaster #Chief #Nikki #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

It’s getting cold again this morning, with temperatures of minus 24.3 degrees Celsius observed in Rikubetsu, and Kagoshima City and other areas also record their lowest temperatures this season.

The effects of the cold air remained this morning, with many parts of the Japanese archipelago getting cold. In Rikubetsu Town, Hokkaido, it was the second coldest in the country this season, and in other places it was the coldest so far this season.

Strong cold in various places

Today, the 24th (Sunday), strong cold air remains in the vicinity of Japan, and the cold has become even stronger in various places this morning. This morning, the coldest area in the country was Rikubetsu, Hokkaido, which recorded a temperature of -24.3℃. This was the second lowest temperature of the season in Japan, excluding Mt. Fuji.

In addition, by 10 a.m., 137 locations across the country, including Nara City, Oita City, and Kagoshima City, had experienced the coldest weather so far this season.

In Kagoshima City, the meteorological observatory announced the first frost this morning, and in Toyama City, the first frost has been observed. In both cases, observations were made later than normal, and in Toyama City, the announcement was made 22 days later than normal.

The cold during the day continues

Daytime temperatures will be the same or higher than yesterday, the 23rd (Saturday) nationwide. However, the temperature is still at or below normal, with temperatures in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka only reaching around 10℃. It looks like it will be winter-like cold in many places during the day.

In addition, the temperature gets cold again at night, with most places in western and eastern Japan dropping below 5℃. When going to see illuminations, etc., it is essential to take sufficient measures against the cold.

