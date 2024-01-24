It’s getting smoother for Trump to challenge Biden again in the US presidential election

#smoother #Trump #challenge #Biden #presidential #election

Jakarta –

Donald Trump’s path to becoming the official Republican presidential candidate in the United States (US) is increasingly smooth. Trump’s victory in the Republican primary in the state of New Hampshire facilitated his steps to challenge President Joe Biden again in the US Presidential Election.

As reported by AFP, Wednesday (24/1/2024), projections for the primary election held in New Hampshire on Tuesday (23/1) local time show Trump winning 11 percent of the vote over Nikki Haley. Haley is Trump’s only challenger who is a former US Ambassador to the UN.

Trump succeeded in defeating Haley in the primary election in New Hampshire to determine the Republican presidential candidate in the presidential election next November. According to Associated Press projections with 91 percent of the vote counted, Trump took 54.6 percent and Haley took 43.1 percent of the vote.

The supporting votes obtained in the Republican primary election will be allocated to the number of delegates who will later choose presidential candidates at the Republican National Convention. There are 22 Republican delegates up for grabs in New Hampshire.

In total, there are 2,400 delegates being contested by Republican presidential candidates. To win the Republican presidential race, a candidate must be able to get a total of 1,215 delegates.

Even though the number of delegates up for grabs is relatively small compared to larger states in the US, according to CBS News, the results of the primary election in New Hampshire will influence the shape of the competition in the next Republican presidential battle.

Trump’s victory in New Hampshire further strengthened his position as the official presidential candidate for the Republican Party. Last week, Trump won a landslide victory in the Republican Party caucuses in Iowa.

It is known that no candidate has ever won the race to become the Republican presidential candidate without winning the caucuses and primaries in both states.

Watch the video ‘Donald Trump Expels Residents Who Disturb His Speech During Campaign’:



Read more on the next page

(knv/knv)