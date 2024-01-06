It’s getting uglier: Israeli agents were arrested by one of NATO’s most powerful countries

#uglier #Israeli #agents #arrested #NATOs #powerful #countries

A Turkish court ordered the arrest of 15 people and the deportation of eight others, as they are suspected of having ties to the Israeli secret service, the Mossad. According to Ankara, the persons under investigation prepared attacks against Palestinians living in Turkey, reports .

Turkey recently warned Israel that “would have serious consequences” if Israel were to start persecuting Hamas members who live outside the Palestinian territories. The authorities then almost immediately detained 34 people suspected of working for the Mossad.

Turkey’s position on Hamas differs significantly from that of most NATO countries. Ankara does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, and the Turkish government has repeatedly and severely criticized the Israeli government for military operations against Gaza.

Cover image source: Getty Images