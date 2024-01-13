It’s going to be a long wait. Vision Pro glasses will most likely arrive in Europe next year

#long #wait #Vision #Pro #glasses #arrive #Europe #year

At the outset, it’s worth mentioning that Apple is only officially talking about sales in the US. Pre-orders start on Friday, January 19, and the sale itself a fortnight later, on February 2 – again on Friday.

“A new era of spatial computing is coming,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has revealed when the Vision Pro will go on sale. But the Czechs are unlucky

But as it seems, the new era starts only behind a big puddle, because the American technology giant does not talk about the rest of the world at all. Server Medium claims that this is because rendering will be unusually slow.

Users in Great Britain and Canada should not wait until the end of 2024 for the new product to arrive. Europeans – and thus also the Czechs – will have to wait until the beginning of 2025. The glasses should be the first to appear in Germany and France next year .

The price in the USA was set at 3,499 dollars, converted according to the current exchange rate to 78,340 CZK. But if we add VAT, we will be above the 90,000 CZK mark in the country.

What will the glasses be able to do?

Vision Pro glasses have a number of sophisticated sensors – you can control them with your hands, voice and even your gaze. While demonstrating the skills of the new glasses, the wearer could be seen just looking at the icon and it would become highlighted.

But you can also work with the image in front of you using your own hand gestures, the built-in cameras capture them and transfer the entire interaction to the virtual world.

In addition, Apple has connected the glasses system to its entire ecosystem. Apple Vision Pro glasses thus work with Mac, iPhone, iPad, iCloud or Apple Watch. Instead of looking at the small screen of your device, you can calmly let several virtual screens shine right in front of you.

The new product can do that too, essentially creating an entire virtual office. You can write on a virtual keyboard or use real peripherals – bluetooth keyboard, mouse and touchpad.

And it is not a problem to materialize a giant cinema right in your living room, in which you will watch your favorite series or a new movie. FaceTime calls are also supported. Apple claims that the new glasses will be suitable not only for use at home, but also on the go.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Virtual vs. augmented reality

The terms virtual and augmented reality are very often confused, but both technologies work on different principles.

Virtual reality glasses try to draw the user into a simulated world and completely cut off their senses from the real world. The eyes are usually completely covered by the display and headphones are placed on the ears, which are very often part of the entire system.

Augmented reality systems usually look like ordinary glasses through which the user can see everything that is happening around him. Special displays or cameras then only draw virtual objects into the real space. They actually connect the virtual world with the real one.

