It’s heating up! Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets at Israeli Military Base

Beirut

The Hezbollah group fired more than 60 rockets at an Israeli military base on Saturday (6/1) local time. The rocket attack was claimed to be a response to the death of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in an attack allegedly orchestrated by Tel Aviv in Beirut, Lebanon.

“As part of the initial response to the crime of assassination of the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Aruri… the Islamist resistance (Hezbollah-ed) targeted the Meron air control base with 62 different types of missiles,” Hezbollah claimed in a statement, as reported AFPSaturday (6/1/2024).

The Israeli military in its statement said it had identified around 40 rocket launches from Lebanese territory on Saturday (6/1) morning local time. It was not explained further whether the rockets caused damage or caused casualties in Israel.

The Israeli military only stated that its troops attacked the cell responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon shortly after rocket attacks rained down on its territory.

Air sirens reportedly sounded in large cities and several small towns in northern Israel when the rocket attacks occurred. Sirens were also heard in the Golan Heights area, Syrian territory occupied by Israel.

The borders of Lebanon and Israel have been frequently hit by cross-border attacks, especially between Hibzullah – who is supported by Iran and its Hamas allies – and Israeli military forces. Cross-border attacks have increased since the war broke out between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip in early October last year.

Aruri’s death in a drone attack allegedly orchestrated by Israel on the outskirts of Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold, on Tuesday (2/1) local time has sparked fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East region.

