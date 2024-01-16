It’s heating up! Kim Jong Un Announces Bye-bye Reconciliation with South Korea

Jakarta

North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong Un announced that his country would no longer seek reconciliation with South Korea (South Korea). Kim also called for rewriting the North Korean constitution to eliminate the idea of ​​joint statehood between the two Koreas divided by the war.

This historic move to cancel decades-long unification efforts comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean state media, KCNA, reported that in his speech at a session of North Korea’s parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly on Monday (15/1) local time, Kim blamed South Korea and the United States for increasing tensions in the region, with the expansion of their joint military exercises and the deployment of assets. US strategic military, and trilateral security cooperation with Japan. Kim said these actions had turned the Korean Peninsula into a dangerous war risk zone.

Reported Associated PressTuesday (16/1/2024), Kim said that it was impossible for North Korea to carry out peaceful reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, which he described as a “high-class stooge” of outside powers obsessed with confrontational maneuvers.

He also called for parliament to rewrite North Korea’s constitution to define South Korea as the North’s “main enemy.”

Kim also ordered the removal of symbols of past inter-Korean reconciliation, to “completely eliminate concepts such as ‘reunification,’ ‘reconciliation’ and ‘compatriots’ from the national history of our republic.”

Kim Jong Un has specifically demanded the cutting of cross-border railway lines and the tearing down of a monument in Pyongyang honoring reunification efforts, which Kim has described as an eyesore.

