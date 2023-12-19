“It’s heaven on earth for children”. The business opened by a Belgian family in a village in Gorj that gained momentum during this period. It works under continuous fire

#heaven #earth #children #business #opened #Belgian #family #village #Gorj #gained #momentum #period #works #continuous #fire

Whoever was good also receives a sweet gift from Santa. And as there are only five days left until Christmas, nobody stays in the chocolate factories during this period. They work over a continuous fire, and the rivers of delicious chocolate take the special shapes for the holidays. Thousands of such figurines leave every day from a chocolate shop opened by two Belgians in a village in Gorj.

By Diana Speretoiu on 19.12.2023, 17:53

Santa’s helpers work hard in the chocolate factories. White, dark, milk or caramel, here the chocolate flows in delicious waves.

Diana Speretoiu, Observer reporter: In addition to Christmas trees or snowmen, the children also asked Santa for chocolate toys. This is how such princesses took shape, and next to it we see an even more special order: a chocolate Santa weighing almost two kilograms.

The children who come here to see Santa’s helpers in action are just as impressed as we are.

Girl: Great! It’s heaven on earth for children!

Reporter-boy: – Have you tasted the chocolate?

– Yes, the chocolate is very good!

– Which one did you like?

– The milk one.

Teacher: They are excited to see how this chocolate is made.

The children also learn that until it is ready to be given and tasted, a sweet figurine goes through several stages.

Although a gift of chocolate is appreciated at any time of the year, around the Holidays the volume of orders increases up to three times compared to the rest of the year.

Marie Carels, owner of the factory: We have to hurry, to make many figurines, many candies, tablets, everything.

In addition to the classic chocolate or those with nuts, pistachios or cranberries, a more special kind is made here: chocolate with palinca. The factory in Gorj was built by a family of Belgians who fell in love with the small Romanian village under the mountain, now a tourist attraction.

