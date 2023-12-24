Its lack leaves barren

#lack #leaves #barren

You must regulate zinc deficiency, otherwise you may get some diseases or even become infertile. Here are the details…

Zinc is very important for health. In case of deficiency of the mineral Zinc, it forms the basis of many health problems in the long term. For this reason, we need to survive by consuming zinc-rich foods…

We also need to be careful when using medication. Because some medications also cause zinc deficiency. Here are some of the diseases that may occur with zinc deficiency:

CHRONIC DISEASES

Research has revealed that conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, neurological disorders and arteriosclerosis are caused by zinc deficiency. An increase in oxidative stress and inflammation, which increases the risk of chronic diseases, can also be observed.

IT REDUCES THE RESISTANCE

Zinc also regulates the immune system. In its deficiency, the body becomes weak and makes you vulnerable to infections.

NO TASTE

When zinc deficiency occurs, it becomes difficult for you to taste. This condition is more common in people over the age of 60.

HEARING PROBLEM

A study revealed that zinc deficiency also reduces hearing ability. It was observed that the hearing abilities of people who were given zinc supplements increased.

HAIR LOSS, WEALISM, INFERTILITY…

If your body is deficient in zinc, your hair may fall out. Although there are other causes, zinc deficiency comes first. Zinc deficiency causes other disorders such as fatigue, lack of sexual desire, infertility, poor memory, delayed healing of skin wounds, nervous system disorder and ringing in the ears.