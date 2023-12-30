“It’s magic”, what’s happening at the Young Musicians of the World in Sherbrooke

#magic #whats #happening #Young #Musicians #World #Sherbrooke

Lucie Cousineau, director of the Young Musicians of the World in Sherbrooke, opened the doors of the organization to Noovo Info during the holiday season.

In this world where young people from backgrounds with risk factors come together to learn music, our journalist Alexandra Paré discovered a small world of magic.

“I am basically a child for whom music changed his life,” Ms. Cousineau confided in an interview with Noovo Info. “When I was very little, I was adopted. I have been with several host families. I know what rejection is, the feeling of being an imposter.”

“When I was adopted at 5 years old, my parents immediately put me into music. It was a lifesaver for me.”

– Lucie Cousineau, director of the Young Musicians of the World in Sherbrooke

“It’s magical, what’s happening here,” assures Ms. Cousineau. “Sometimes parents are surprised at what their children can do – not just musically, but also on a social-emotional level.”

This is the impact that learning music can have on these children.

“We have a social worker and a musical worker, so the young people build relationships with adults,” says Ms. Cousineau. “It’s a family; we don’t just develop the music. It’s the whole feeling of being recognized and being seen.”