It’s never been so small: Windows 11 has been shrunk to 100 megabytes – PCW

#small #Windows #shrunk #megabytes #PCW

The developer, running under the name NTDEV, has already worked on the creation of economical versions of the system.

NTDEV, the developer who previously came into the spotlight with Tiny11, i.e. the polished and stripped-down version of Windows 11, has reached another milestone. As a result of his latest experiments, a version of the operating system of barely 100 megabytes was born, with which he managed to shrink Windows 11 to a size never seen before.

The developer originally started from an idea suggested by a fan, during which he wanted to see how much the size of the system could be reduced under the one condition that it would still remain bootable.

And the experiment gave birth to Windows 11, consuming only 100 megabytes on the hard drive, which, as a result of the radical size reduction, has, understandably, completely returned to its textual roots by abandoning graphical interfaces.

And although with the mod named “NT-DOS” we essentially get a completely minimalist system that can be operated with command lines, with the stripped-down version, in principle, we even have the opportunity to multitask, but of course this is still not enough for everyday, smooth use. In any case, the experiment was particularly exciting and ultimately successful, so we are curious to see what else NTDEV will come up with in the future.

Also Read:  The miraculous youth drink... Revealing the secret behind boiling a small plant that restores youth and strengthens memory in record time... The results are amazing and unbelievable!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
Posted on
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Posted on
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News