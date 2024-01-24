It’s never been so small: Windows 11 has been shrunk to 100 megabytes – PCW

#small #Windows #shrunk #megabytes #PCW

The developer, running under the name NTDEV, has already worked on the creation of economical versions of the system.

NTDEV, the developer who previously came into the spotlight with Tiny11, i.e. the polished and stripped-down version of Windows 11, has reached another milestone. As a result of his latest experiments, a version of the operating system of barely 100 megabytes was born, with which he managed to shrink Windows 11 to a size never seen before.

The developer originally started from an idea suggested by a fan, during which he wanted to see how much the size of the system could be reduced under the one condition that it would still remain bootable.

And the experiment gave birth to Windows 11, consuming only 100 megabytes on the hard drive, which, as a result of the radical size reduction, has, understandably, completely returned to its textual roots by abandoning graphical interfaces.

And although with the mod named “NT-DOS” we essentially get a completely minimalist system that can be operated with command lines, with the stripped-down version, in principle, we even have the opportunity to multitask, but of course this is still not enough for everyday, smooth use. In any case, the experiment was particularly exciting and ultimately successful, so we are curious to see what else NTDEV will come up with in the future.