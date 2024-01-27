“It’s not a magic wand. I am sure that at that moment, if there is a war, as it is in Ukraine, no one comes and discusses whether to stand somewhere outside or not,” Kučinskis about the Ottawa Convention

#magic #wand #moment #war #Ukraine #discusses #stand #Kučinskis #Ottawa #Convention

22:10, 26 January 2024

In recent days, there has been more and more talk in Latvia about possible withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

Most read

53-year-old Marta, who is currently studying in the 10th grade, is not satisfied with the school’s requirements: “In biology, you have to learn how to clone a mouse”

Missile strikes on Europe, occupation of the Suwalki corridor, invasion of the Baltic states. A possible Russian attack scenario on NATO countries has been published

Unnoticed, abandoned, a small boy survived alone for two years – went to school regularly and spent the winter in an unheated house

Read other posts

In the TV24 program “Dienas personība”, Saeima deputy Māris Kučinskis says with a smile,

“I don’t know what we have with those conventions… Because now in February the Istanbul Convention comes into force. Then suddenly there will be no more violence. Or we’ll pull out of Ottawa and then suddenly we’ll be safe. “

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

The member of the Saeima believes: “It is not a magic wand. I am sure that at that moment, if there is a war, as it is in Ukraine, no one comes and discusses whether to stand somewhere outside or not. They are just at war.”

Kučinskis believes that Latvia’s position should be the same. “To demine the entire border… Well, after that we will have to protect civilians from mines. Of course we have to be prepared, but at this point I recommend relying on the professionals.”

Kučinskis reminds that Latvia is not alone. We are with NATO. “If there will be an X hour for Latvia, then it is clear that all means are good for us to protect ourselves,” says the member of the Saeima.

RELATED ARTICLES

The host Velta Puriņa shares her thoughts on whether this discussion about withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention could have been initiated by some special services.

Māris Kučinskis, on the other hand, considers them nonsense or expressing his views through social networks. “I trust our security forces. They would decipher such cases very professionally.”

Themes