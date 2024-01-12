It’s not a phone, it’s an “everything device”. Rabbit R1 with AI goes against Android and iOS – MobilMania.cz

#phone #device #Rabbit #Android #iOS #MobilMania.cz

It has a display, a rotating camera, microphones, a speaker, a side button, a USB-C connector, but also a slightly unconventional shape. It’s not a smartphone, but it’s definitely a mobile device. He says he can do everything, but he doesn’t want to replace a smartphone, at least for now. It’s about Rabbit R1, about a product that cannot be so easily pigeonholed. The manufacturer itself refers to it as an “accompanying device”.

The Rabbit R1 tries to be everything but a classic smartphone. However, devices designed to use voice intelligence also have a touch screen, a 360° camera, a rotating cylinder and an action button. It is powered by Rabbit OS with 100% artificial intelligence

The Rabbit R1 looks like a pretty old game console, or even a modernized version of a portable handheld TV from the 90s. It is a device with a square footprint, which is roughly half the size of an iPhone. It was equipped with a 2.88″ touch screen, a rotating camera and a rotating click roller, which is used to scroll through a few cards with categories, and a side button for communicating with the voice assistant.

Before we tell you “what it is”, let’s take a look at some more hardware specs. Rabbit R1 is powered by a 2.3GHz processor from Mediatek, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We do not know the exact capacity of the battery. All we know is that the battery life is “all day”, but that’s where the iPhone analogy ends. The key is the software.

Like one big super app

Rabbit R1 stands against the traditional concept of smartphones, in which applications running in the operating system play the main role. These have lots of buttons, tabs, pages, or are designed to be scrolled through “infinitely”. The orange box runs the Rabbit OS operating system, under which artificial intelligence works. The head of the company describes the system as a LAM (Large Action Model), which can control any user interface similar to a human. It helps with a large language model (LLM) that turns your spoken commands into real actions. But this is not the ubiquitous ChatGPT. And if you want, you can directly teach the artificial intelligence something new using the device.

The Rabbit R1 expects to connect directly to individual applications (using The Rabbit Hole interface), which will be served by artificial intelligence. As an example, we can cite music from Spotify, ordering food or transport from place A to place B. Artificial intelligence can also plan a trip of several days in the city, arrange accommodation, come up with a program and find out which tickets to interesting places are still available. Rabbit R1 is supposed to have up to 10x faster response than other voice AI projects, its reaction time is below 500 ms. It communicates with the environment via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but it also has a slot for nanoSIM, which connects to global LTE networks.

However, the manufacturer will have to convince other developers that the Rabbit R1 is the right answer to current smartphones. In addition, it is not yet clear in which direction the device wants to go. It does not want to replace a smartphone, but it has a nanoSIM. It is exclusively a voice assistant, but it also has a display. The device is already available for pre-sale for $199 (CZK 5,400 including tax), and the first owners in the US will see it in March. International pre-orders will be processed later this year.

