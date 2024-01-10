“It’s not about money”

#money

It was subsequently reported in the French media that the superstar, who was available on a free transfer in the summer, wanted to forego various loyalty bonuses if he left the club.

“I don’t want to talk about money and say how much the deal is worth. We have a gentleman’s agreement, our agreement is not about money,” said Al-Khelaifi: “It is an agreement between a player and the president of the club, the sports director and the coach. It’s more like a signed contract.”

He continues to hope that the striker, who is repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid, will stay. There are currently “not many” negotiations with Mbappé’s side.

“I have a very good relationship with him,” emphasized the PSG boss: “Kylian is a great man, a great player, but also a great person. As he said after the Champions Trophy, he has an agreement with me.”

Mbappé is very happy in Paris: “I have never seen Mbappé so happy.”

Also Read:  BASKETBALL - MB2ALL - Moralily Miarimana is gone

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Collective. Piedones, serious accusations against Arafat
Posted on
“It’s not about money”
“It’s not about money”
Posted on
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Idukki district hartal complete | Madhyamam
Posted on
Making love while sleeping: What is sexsomnia, this particularly worrying sleep disorder?
Making love while sleeping: What is sexsomnia, this particularly worrying sleep disorder?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News