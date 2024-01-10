“It’s not about money”

#money

It was subsequently reported in the French media that the superstar, who was available on a free transfer in the summer, wanted to forego various loyalty bonuses if he left the club.

“I don’t want to talk about money and say how much the deal is worth. We have a gentleman’s agreement, our agreement is not about money,” said Al-Khelaifi: “It is an agreement between a player and the president of the club, the sports director and the coach. It’s more like a signed contract.”

He continues to hope that the striker, who is repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid, will stay. There are currently “not many” negotiations with Mbappé’s side.

“I have a very good relationship with him,” emphasized the PSG boss: “Kylian is a great man, a great player, but also a great person. As he said after the Champions Trophy, he has an agreement with me.”

Mbappé is very happy in Paris: “I have never seen Mbappé so happy.”