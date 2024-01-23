“It’s not an easy thing” – Berki Mazsi took part in a mosaic family holiday, the mother of her partner’s children also went with them

They spent more than three weeks together in America.

Mazsi Berki a Star box soon after, he went on vacation with his family, Christmas and New Year’s Eve were also celebrated in America. Influenza is today a Breakfastrevealed that they spent three and a half weeks in the area: they took part in a boat trip, which they initially went on with their little girl, her lover, the businessman’s mother and the school-age daughter, they were later joined by the latter’s mother and her brother.

I think this is not a simple matter. Both on my part and on the part of Zoli’s ex-partner, but actually if we look at the children, this could be the best thing for them

– explained Berki, who believes that even if the parents are no longer together, it is important for their children to see that they can program together, so he recommends others to make friends with the mentioned setup, because according to his experience, it is worth it, since they can do a lot of good with this to their family.

As for boxing, the influencer says he took the opportunity to get into the ring even during his vacation. He hopes that he will be able to take part in the autumn international championship, which the Star boxreceived the opportunity by winning his category. He and his coach are already planning the relevant schedule, and if everything goes as he wants, he will also want to include a training camp abroad.

