It’s not just Farfetch. From scooters to modular houses, the stories of other unicorns that lost their wings – Observer

The first company with Portuguese DNA to achieve unicorn status — when it reached a valuation of more than a billion dollars — had a spectacular fall. Rumors that it was studying a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, the cancellation, at the last minute, of the presentation of the accounts for the third quarter of the year and the more than two weeks of silence that followed made it appear that Farfetch could be in trouble. The rescue of José Neves’ luxury fashion platform came at the hands of South Korean Coupang (and the 500 million dollars it said it intends to inject).

The chapters of the Farfetch soap opera, which has been unfolding over the last few weeks, are not very different from those of other international companies that were once considered unicorns. Outside the fashion industry and in areas such as the construction of modular homes or the rental of coworking spaces, there are also firms that have lost their wings and the status of a mythical animal, as well as the reputation they managed to achieve.

WeWork was considered one of the startups most valuable in the United States. Last November he declared bankruptcy in that country and in Canada. In the opinion of Erik Gordon, professor of management at the University of Michigan (USA), who uses this shared work space rental company as a case study in his classes, the “former unicorns that are closing their doors or asking for protection against bankruptcy, all over the world, has some characteristics, like having been evaluated as unicorns based on illusions — and not on reality”.

