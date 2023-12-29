It’s not Pérez Bouquet, Chivas celebrates, the 10th that feels the colors and would wear that shirt

#Pérez #Bouquet #Chivas #celebrates #10th #feels #colors #wear #shirt

Although the potential arrival of Sebastian Perez Bouquetthe picture of the Chivas He could have another number 10 in mind for the next Mexican soccer season. A player who can meet expectations but above all, feels the colors, he broke it in the Flock and now he would be given the shirt that he left Alexis Vega.

For this reason, within the chiverío they would now have a new element in mind for 2024, a player who can be of valuable contribution to the Guadalajara team, taking into account that the potential departure of Alexis Vega to the team will end up prospering. Cruz Azul, a team that would risk having him as number 10 for the Machine.

Given this, according to the report from Líderes del Rebaño, the Guadalajara team would risk giving him the shirt 10 to Roberto Alvaradoplayer who is one of the figures who had Chivas in 2023 and it is an element that, despite everything, was always in charge of Guadalajara and trying to solve things in sports.

Chivas would thus have everything ready so that the transfer of the 10 of the chiverío can be completed, to this player who, yes, is one of the key pieces that Guadalajara has, in order to return to the history of greatness and titles that the chiverío he had in the 60s and 70s. Alvarado will be the 10th who feels the colors and wears the shirt.

