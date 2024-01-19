It’s official: Tesla conquers Europe in 2023

#official #Tesla #conquers #Europe

The Model Y is the first electric car and the most expensive model to end the year as number 1. See the rest of the Top 50

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling new car in Europe in 2023, according to preliminary data from the analytics company DataForce. There is virtually no chance of the electric crossover being displaced: its lead over the second-placed Dacia Sandero is almost 20,000 cars, and the few markets that have not yet reported to DataForce are stronger for Tesla than for Dacia. Model Y conquers Europe in 2023. The question is how it will perform after the end of the subsidies Thus, Model Y becomes the first electric car to end the year as number 1 on the Old Continent. Tesla’s success is accompanied by several other historic achievements: for the first time, a non-European model is the bestseller in Europe, and for the first time, a mid-size crossover is in this position. Traditionally, the best-selling model on the Old Continent is a C- or B-segment hatchback. In 34 of the last 40 years, it has been the Volkswagen Golf. The handful of exceptions are the Fiat Punto (in 1997), Peugeot 206 (2003), Opel Astra (2006), Peugeot 207 (2007), Peugeot 208 (2022) and now the Model Y.

A major contributor to Tesla’s success was price cuts at the start of the year, which brought the model within the range of government subsidies for the purchase of an electric car in most major markets. The Model Y was the best-selling electric model even in Germany, according to data from the local transport agency KVA. At the European level, Tesla topped sales in seven of the months of 2023, followed by the Dacia Sandero in four and the Volkswagen T-Roc in one.

It is the T-Roc, according to experts, that is the main reason for the lag behind the Golf, which ends the year only in seventh place. VW is also the only brand with as many as three models in the Top 10. The 50 best-selling new cars in Europe in 2023 (GALLERY):

