It’s official! They confirmed the BLITZ bomb about the transfer of our national team player

CSKA 1948 officially announced the transfer of Simeon Petrov to Shlionsk (Wroclaw). BLITZ was the first to announce the transfer of our national player to the team, in which Alex Petkov is the main player.

The message from CSKA 1948:

“CSKA 1948 transferred Simeon Petrov to Słonsk Wroclaw!

The centre-back joins the Polish leaders on loan, with an option to buy in the contract.

The Bulgarian international played 82 matches with the CSKA team.

All of us from the club wish Simeon health, luck and success in the future!”.

“We found Simeon Petrov in Strumska Slava 4 years ago… now he will play in the leader of Poland. Good luck, Moni!”, wrote the financial benefactor of CSKA 1948 Tsvetomir Naydenov on Facebook.

* Photo: Anton Uzunov/Startphoto.bg