It’s official! They confirmed the BLITZ bomb about the transfer of our national team player

#official #confirmed #BLITZ #bomb #transfer #national #team #player

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

CSKA 1948 officially announced the transfer of Simeon Petrov to Shlionsk (Wroclaw). BLITZ was the first to announce the transfer of our national player to the team, in which Alex Petkov is the main player.

The message from CSKA 1948:

“CSKA 1948 transferred Simeon Petrov to Słonsk Wroclaw!

The centre-back joins the Polish leaders on loan, with an option to buy in the contract.

The Bulgarian international played 82 matches with the CSKA team.

All of us from the club wish Simeon health, luck and success in the future!”.

BGN 200 Starting Bonus Sport!

“We found Simeon Petrov in Strumska Slava 4 years ago… now he will play in the leader of Poland. Good luck, Moni!”, wrote the financial benefactor of CSKA 1948 Tsvetomir Naydenov on Facebook.

Efbet League – season 2023/2024
Efbet League standings
Bulgarian Cup – season 2023/2024

* Photo: Anton Uzunov/Startphoto.bg

Also Read:  External exchanges. The international investment position shows a net deficit in the first quarter

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News