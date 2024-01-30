It’s over. A popular product disappears from Biedronka! – o2.pl

#popular #product #disappears #Biedronka #o2.pl

MDO, January 30, 2024 09:43

Share Tweet

A popular product will soon disappear from Biedronka. Some customers will undoubtedly be downright devastated. On February 8, 2024, an era will undoubtedly end.

It’s over!



After many years, the weekly advice magazine and TV program will be withdrawn from Biedronka’s offer.

It’s about “Kropka TV”.



The last issue of this weekly has already been published. It costs PLN 2.99.

Marta Manowska appeared on the cover of the magazine.



Recipes for Fat Thursday are available inside. There is also a television program for the period from February 2 to February 8 (it is on this date that the weekly will be “useful”).

The rest of the article is below the video



Joanna Koroniewska about PnŚ and the return of Katarzyna Dowbor.



Show…

Read also:



A suspended priest arranges masses via Facebook and claims to heal people

So we can safely say that on February 8, an era will come to an end.



The decision to withdraw the weekly was communicated via Facebook.

Dear readers, well… all good things come to an end and after almost 18 years we will soon finish publishing Your Kropczka. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being with us, for all your comments and, above all, for your loyalty and commitment. It was the fact that you were with us that gave us the wind in our sails and motivated us to work – wrote the people responsible for publishing “Kropka TV”.

Read also:



We already know who will be called up to the army. It will start on February 1

This is the end of “Kropka TV”. Customers disappointed



There is no shortage of people disappointed with this turn of events. “Sometimes I went to all the Biedronkas in the city to buy Kropka. It is very close to me, because thanks to it I experienced a wonderful adventure that I will remember forever. In 2012, I won 2nd place in the Twarz Kropki competition. Those were my three days in Warsaw with wonderful attractions and a stay in a luxurious hotel,” wrote Mrs. Irena.

I have sentimental feelings for Kropka from previous years, and I’m still looking for a regular weekly, so I was saddened by the news of Kropka’s liquidation. Let’s fight for Kropka – that’s another comment.

This weekly was published by Petstar.



The first issue went into circulation in 2006.

Read also:



She visited a restaurant in Zakopane. “I am surprised by this human indifference”

Do you have news, photos or videos? Send it to us via dzisiesie.wp.pl

Source: o2.pl

Selected for you