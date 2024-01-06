It’s over for Tesla, the new best-selling model arrives: it costs less and is more popular | New world leader

#Tesla #bestselling #model #arrives #costs #popular #world #leader

The car that will destroy Tesla

Very low blow for Tesla, this new car company stole all its sales, placing itself at the top of the global market.

When several years ago we started talking seriously about electric cars and how these could revolutionize the concept of motoring – cemented by centuries of industry -, not everyone believed in it. Indeed, almost no one took the vehicles with huge batteries and no noise seriously. To date there has been a flipping in front.

Electric cars are increasingly common on the world’s roads and the reason can be found in various positions: that of car manufacturers who have continued to invest in technology; and that of politics, which has decided to limit the use of thermal engines and move towards zero-emission mobility; and that of some courageous entrepreneurs.

Tesla is certainly among the companies that have proven to be the most far-sighted with their investments, betting everything on electric cars that have carved out their own share of enthusiasts. Yet, despite the many years of advance, Tesla is about to lose its world throne of electric car manufacturer.

A new rival has come forward in recent years and has grown quickly and exponentially, not only riding the electric wave but making well-considered market proposals. In 2024 there will be no more competitionand Tesla could actually fall to second place.

China enters the automotive industry

2023 was the year of the rise of Chinese car manufacturers, who for a few years had already demonstrated their ability to provide excellent performance to low costs. The latter was probably the decisive factor that helped their spread – mainly in Russia and Mexico; Teslas, on the other hand, have always suffered from significant purchase and maintenance costs.

This competitor is instead focusing everything on the cheapness of assembly and components, managing to offer electric alternatives at the price of a traditional car. We are talking about the Chinese giant BYDan acronym for Build Your Dreams, which could become the leading seller of electric vehicles in 2024.

Seal WORLD

BYD against Tesla: who will win?

In 2023, Tesla remained on the podium for electric cars sold, but very little. BYD and the Chinese market increased their exports by more than 50%, making China the country with the largest automotive exports – overtaking Japan.

In all this we must consider that the American market has so far remained almost immaculate compared to Chinese cars, which now want to build factories in South America to attack that clientele too without having to pay duties. It seems that BYD and Tesla will break even at the end of 2024, and the struggle for the crown will be based on minimal differences; In the meantime, we hope that this competition will benefit users.

