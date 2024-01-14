It’s raining mint and beer! (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

#raining #mint #beer #VIDEO #Fox #Sports

Cruz Azul lost in its Clausura 2024 debut against Tuzos del Pachuca, a goal by Salmón Rondón that left Martín Anselmi with a difficult presentation in front of his fans, who angrily complained to him once the match ended.

The Venezuelan’s first goal in Mexico was born on a rebound that beat his markers: The play was culminated with a left-footed shot to the right post by Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier, who also debuted in the Blue goal; In addition, that action put the cherry on top for the discontent of the cement industry because Gonzalo Rubén Piovi was the one who opened the scoring door, in a mistake that the fans did not let pass.

But before the whistle, the stands chanted at the top of their lungs “(Juan) Escobar, Escobar!”, after the Paraguayan decided to leave the institution, after a friction with the new coach of La Maquina, who argued indiscipline regarding the defensive role that he would have in the Clausura.

The most critical moment came when the end of the duel was called and Martín Anselmi walked towards the locker room tunnel, where a sector of followers threw everything they found in his path at him, including beer and the same glass of the drink, a scene which was accompanied with practically the unison of boos and threats.

“It’s not the best welcome, but I enjoyed how soccer is experienced here in Mexico,” said the Argentine in his first experience in Liga MX, where the celestials returned to the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, another temporary home due to the remodeling it will face. the Azteca Stadium.

“We are a team under construction and we must improve,” said Martín Anselmi, who will return to activity on Matchday 2 for his visit to FC Juárez on January 19.

