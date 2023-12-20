It’s raining on Gérard Depardieu: Another accusation of rape and… He’s already received the first punishments!

#raining #Gérard #Depardieu #accusation #rape #and.. #Hes #received #punishments

MADRID – Spanish journalist and writer Ruth Baza reported on Tuesday that she filed a criminal complaint in Spain against French actor Gérard Depardieu for rape, which she says happened in Paris almost three decades ago. TASR took over the report from the AFP agency.

Bazaová (51) told AFP that she filed the criminal complaint on Thursday. She added that the rape occurred on October 12, 1995, when she was doing an interview with the actor for Cinemania magazine. The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia was the first to report on the criminal complaint.

Baza, who was 23 at the time and Depardieu 46, said the actor invaded her private space without her consent, completely “paralyzing” her. The incident should have taken place in the premises of the former production company Roissy Films.

At first, the journalist spoke only about a “sexual attack”, but when asked by AFP if she had been raped, she answered “yes”. “The police called it that,” said Bazaová.

Under the law on consensual sex, passed in Spain last year, the charge of sexual assault covers a wide range of crimes – from online abuse and stalking to rape. And for each of these acts there is a different punishment. In case of conviction and sentence for rape, the maximum possible sentence is 15 years in prison.

Depardieu, an icon of French cinema with over 200 roles to his credit, was accused of rape in France in 2020, and more than ten women also accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Baza told AFP that she had “completely” forgotten about the 1995 incident until she read about an investigation published in April by news portal Mediapart, when 13 women accused the actor of sexual violence. The article triggered an “internal click” and “flashes” of memories in her, which, according to her, confirmed her personal notes she made at the time.

There is little chance that the criminal complaint will lead to charges against the actor, as the described events are subject to a statute of limitations set by law in France, reports AFP. Baza explained that she decided to press charges anyway, hoping to “help other people” do the same.

View gallery (2)

Gérard Depardieu (Source: profimedia.sk)

Based on these accusations, Gérard Depardieu is falling out of favor with many people. His statue has already been removed from the most famous Paris museum of Grévin wax figures. The reason is the negative reactions of visitors after accusations that he behaved inappropriately towards women. The museum informed about it on Monday. TASR took over the news from the AFP news agency.

The decision to remove the figurine from Grévin’s museum, the so-called pantheon of wax celebrities, followed a recent report about the actor on French television that tarnished his reputation in France and around the world.

A documentary aired by France 2 public television repeatedly captures Depardieu making lewd remarks and gestures during his trip to North Korea in 2018. As of 2020, he is also being investigated for rape. The actor denies all the accusations.

Depardieu (74) has starred in hundreds of films in over half a century, including French classics such as The Last Metro, Jean from Floretta or Cyrano from Bergerac, and English-language films such as The Green Card or Life of Pi.

The removal of the wax figure coincides with French Culture Minister Rima Abdulova-Malakova’s announcement that a disciplinary process will begin regarding the Council of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor bestowed on the actor, which could lead to its withdrawal. Through his lawyers, Depardieu said he was renouncing the award. The actor has already been stripped of honors in Canada and Belgium.

In a letter published in French media, Depardieu’s family condemned the “unprecedented conspiracy against him” and expressed regret at the “collective anger” directed at the actor.