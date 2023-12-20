It’s ruining your sleep! It was revealed why men snore

#ruining #sleep #revealed #men #snore

Snoring, which is a loud sound caused by the narrowing of the pharynx and nasal cavity during breathing, usually occurs with the vibration of soft tissues. This occurs when air passes through these narrowed areas, causing the surrounding tissues to vibrate. Experts state that snoring differs according to gender and state that male and female anatomy are factors that affect this situation.

Experts state that body fat in women is generally concentrated in the hip area, while in men this fat is more prominent around the neck and abdomen, and explain that this situation creates a greater tendency for men to snore. In men, fat in the neck and abdominal area can affect the respiratory tract and cause snoring.

Experts state that simple snoring in the absence of breathlessness during sleep generally does not harm the person, but state that if there are symptoms accompanied by this condition, it should be taken seriously. They emphasize that snoring should be considered a disease in the presence of complaints such as insomnia, feeling dizzy throughout the day, fatigue and loss of concentration.

Experts state that the treatment of simple snoring is aimed at the underlying causes and that in the first stage, simple measures such as losing weight, quitting smoking and alcohol consumption, exercising regularly and sleeping with a high pillow can be tried. However, they point out that in cases where the source of snoring is nasal congestion or a soft palate-tongue problem, these specific problems should be addressed and treated separately.







HERE ARE QUICK AND EFFECTIVE STEPS IN TREATMENT OF SLEEP APNEA





Sleep apnea means that breathing stops during sleep, and these breathing stops can often occur frequently throughout the night. While sleep apnea is seen in 4% of young men, this rate increases to 28% in men after the age of 60. Among the risk factors, anatomical problems such as short stature, obesity and fat accumulation in the belly area, short neck, large tongue, high hard palate, sagging soft palate, long uvula, small and backward chin structure, large tonsils and nasal concha are prominent.

It should not be forgotten that disorders in sleep quality can cause many negative symptoms and this can lead to serious health problems. These symptoms include situations such as not feeling rested in the morning, constant fatigue and weakness, and a tendency to sleep frequently during the day. In addition, symptoms seen in individuals experiencing breathing problems during sleep include severe dry mouth, headache, irritability, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, night sweats and decreased sexual desire (impotence in men).

It is stated that breathing pauses that occur during sleep may prevent sufficient oxygen from reaching vital organs, especially the heart and brain. This may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially at night. It is also stated that breathing pauses during sleep may cause irregularities in heartbeat, or even short-term pauses in advanced cases, and this may lead to increases in pulse rate and blood pressure.

It is emphasized that in case of suspicion of sleep apnea, a sleep test is mandatory to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the disease. This test involves a comprehensive overnight sleep examination performed in sleep laboratories. Many parameters are recorded during the sleep test and these data are evaluated in detail by experts.

The examination performed in sleep laboratories includes a series of detailed measurements to determine the patient’s awake and asleep times, sleep cycles and the proportions of these periods during the night. The various recording methods used in this process are designed to analyze the patient’s sleep activities in detail.

As the first step in the treatment of sleep apnea, it is necessary to control the person’s social habits. In this context, it is recommended to stay away from habits that have negative effects such as smoking and alcohol, lose weight and exercise regularly. These lifestyle changes can reduce sleep apnea symptoms and contribute positively to the treatment process.

The success of surgical treatment is possible in the right patient and when the right surgery is performed. Especially if there are problems that cause nasal congestion, conditions such as nasal bone curvature or nasal flesh enlargement should be corrected by surgical intervention. In patients with tongue base and soft palate problems, a more careful surgical approach may be required.

The most preferred surgical treatment method is UPPP surgery (uvulo-palato-pharyngo-plasty), which aims to reduce and tighten the soft tissues in the upper respiratory tract. This surgery aims to correct excess tissue in areas such as tonsils, uvula and soft palate. However, this method may not always give accurate results and there may be a risk of snoring and apnea problems reoccurring over time. Therefore, such surgical interventions are recommended to be performed in selected patients.

WARNING FROM EXPERTS: IF YOU EXPERIENCE SLEEP APNEA SYMPTOMS, THEY SHOULD BE TREATED BEFORE IT’S LATE.





The decrease in the amount of oxygen in the blood of an individual with sleep apnea not only causes insomnia and fatigue, but can also lead to serious health problems. This means that there is not enough clean blood flowing to vital areas related to the cardiovascular system and brain.

Stopping or decreasing breathing during sleep causes oxygen levels to drop. This situation can cause various health problems in the long run. Lack of oxygen, especially caused by irregular breathing, can increase the risk of a number of serious diseases such as heart attack, sudden stroke, hypertension, sexual dysfunction and even obesity.

Therefore, if sleep apnea is suspected, it is important to make the diagnosis without delay and determine appropriate treatment options. Sleep apnea treatment may often include positive air pressure (CPAP) devices, oral devices, or surgery. Proper treatment can improve a patient’s quality of life, prevent serious health problems, and improve overall health. Therefore, it is important for individuals experiencing symptoms of sleep apnea to contact a healthcare professional and have the necessary tests done.