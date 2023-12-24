«It’s safer now» Gazzetta di Modena

#safer #Gazzetta #Modena

The recently renovated gym of the Don Milani primary school in Casinalbo was officially inaugurated on Friday evening as part of the “Athlete’s Christmas” of Pgs Fides. An important structure for the hamlet, a reference point for the entire community.

Specifically, the intervention involved the renovation of approximately 560 square meters of multi-purpose flooring which allows the carrying out of multiple sports disciplines such as volleyball, basketball, five-a-side football and skating. The new flooring is safe, as the elasticity of the surface allows it to absorb the impact of movements and consequently reduce muscle trauma; hygienic, since linoleum has antibacterial qualities, and consists of a double intermediate layer of chipboard and a lower layer of polyurethane. In addition to the works which involved the resurfacing of the floors, painting was also carried out, carried out with the help of citizens and associations, and Pgs Fides, the association that manages the space, purchased new poles and a new net with its own funds and renovated the changing rooms.

Mayor Maria Costi declares: «The gym of the Don Milani primary school is not just a place for practicing sports, but a meeting point between generations. This project, in addition to promoting health and socialization, is a tangible example of what we can achieve when citizens, associations and institutions work together for the common good.”

Sports councilor Marco Biagini concludes: «We are closing a year of work in the sports facilities of the area with the inauguration of a gym very dear to the people of Casinalba and used during school hours by the students of the Don Milani primary school, which hosts it, and in afternoon and evening hours by Pgs Fides for its activities. The intervention, in addition to making the gym even safer, more efficient and more beautiful, gave us the opportunity to demonstrate once again how collaboration is often the key to doing great things.

In this regard, I would like to thank all the citizens who independently participated in painting the walls; in addition to Pgs Fides which renovated the changing rooms and purchased new equipment”.