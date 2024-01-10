“It’s Siberia”, “I couldn’t feel my hands anymore”: ULB students complain about the temperature in the exam room, the university reacts

#Siberia #couldnt #feel #hands #anymore #ULB #students #complain #temperature #exam #room #university #reacts

At the start of the week, hundreds of ULB students took exams at Palais 11, on the Heysel site. Issue ? This room, which also hosts medical entrance exams, did not, according to them, offer sufficient protection against the negative temperatures currently prevailing in Belgium (-7°C on Tuesday and Wednesday). Some students were cold. Very cold.

”I took the exam in a jacket and scarf, as if I were outside. This is Siberia,” complained a student in a TikTok video that was widely commented on and shared. “It’s four times worse than the Janson auditorium even though everyone knows it’s the auditorium where it’s generally the coldest. Try taking an exam while your brain is freezing…”

In comments, several other students confirmed his comments. “It was horrible, really, I couldn’t feel my hands anymore”, “it was so cold that my calculator didn’t even work anymore”, “the temperature was horrible”, “I couldn’t feel my feet at the end of the exam”…

To alleviate the cold, some delegates had planned to distribute hand warmers.

“The standards were respected”, indicates the ULB

Contacted by us, Valérie Piette, vice-rector for Education at ULB, explains that the exams at Palais 11 are a first. “Some competitions are organized there, but this was the first time that ULB organized internal exams there. Faced with the ever-increasing number of students, we had to find solutions to allow them to take their exam in good conditions.”

Since it was a unique experience, Valérie Piette made the trip. “When I arrived in the morning, it was 19°C,” she says.

The vice-rector recognizes that 19°C in a room as large as Palace 11 can give the impression that it was less, but she assures that “the standards were respected”. As a reminder, a royal decree imposes a minimum temperature of 18°C ​​in classes. “The supervisors obviously allowed the students to keep their jackets on.”

”We immediately asked Heysel to increase the heating. In the afternoon, it was 20°C,” she continues. In the comments below the student’s video, the young people who took the exam at Palais 11 in the afternoon actually gave the impression of having suffered less from the cold. “It was still okay!”, notes a student.

”Further exams are scheduled to take place at this location next week. We will do everything to ensure that the temperature is increased in the morning,” assures Valérie Piette.