“It’s snowing.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Sunday: Rain hits Cairo and the governorates

The weather today Sunday, January 14, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From continuing to fall Rain Moderate to heavy, on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, light to moderate in areas of Lower Egypt, Cairo, the canal cities, and the Western Desert, and light extends to areas of northern Upper Egypt at intermittent intervals.
Maps revealed the weather Wind activity on areas of the northern coast at intermittent intervals, amidst the turbulence of the Mediterranean Sea at intermittent intervals, with wave heights ranging between (1.5-2.5 metres).
Meteorology revealed a decrease Temperatures Now it is recording less than 10 degrees Celsius everywhere, and the weather remains very cold at night.
Where rain falls today
I expected maps the weather The provinces that are exposed to collapse Rain Ghazira (Alexandria – Matrouh – Beheira – Kafr El-Sheikh – Damietta – Port Said), at intermittent intervals.
The rain is expected to reach the governorates of South Lower Egypt, Greater Cairo, the Canal Cities, and Western Desert.
Meteorology called on people not to stand under advertising signs on the streets during rain, to take shelter in the entrances of real estate, not to drive unless absolutely necessary, to slow down, and to operate wipers continuously.
Weather conditions in Egypt
condition the weather Today, a cold atmosphere prevails during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, and the northern coasts, while it is warm in the south of the country, and warm in South Sinai.
And about the case the weather At night, it is expected that very cold weather will prevail in the early morning over most areas, and frost will also form on crops in central Sinai, northern Upper Egypt, and New Valley Governorate.
Moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.
The case of Bahrain
The condition of the Mediterranean Sea will be moderate to turbulent, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres.
While the conditions of the Red Sea are light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1 to 1.5 metres.
Expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt
Cairo 18 11
October 6 17 10
Banha 18 11
Damanhour 17 11
Wadi El-Natroun 18 10
Kafr El-Sheikh 18 12
Mansoura 17 11
Zagazig 18 12
Shebin Al-Koum 18 11
Tanta 17 11
Damietta 18 11
Port Said 18 12
Ismailia 19 11
Suez 19 11
Arish 19 10
Rafah 18 09
Ras Sidr 20 10
Palm 17 04
Catherine 13 02
Phase 20 14
Taba 18 12
Sharm El Sheikh 23 14
Alexandria 17 10
New Alamein 17 10
Matrouh 16 09
Salloum 16 09
Siwa 17 04
Ras Gharib 22 14
Hurghada 23 14
Safaga 22 13
Marsa Alam 23 15
Shlatin 26 17
Halayeb 24 18
Abu Ramad 24 17
Ras Hadaraba 23 18
Fayoum 18 07
Beni Suef 19 06
Minya 19 06
Assiut 19 05
Sohag 20 07
Qena 21 08
Luxor 22 09
Aswan 22 09
New Valley 21 05
Abu Simbel 23 09