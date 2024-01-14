“It’s snowing.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Sunday: Rain hits Cairo and the governorates

#snowing #Meteorology #warns #weather #today #Sunday #Rain #hits #Cairo #governorates

The weather today Sunday, January 14, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From continuing to fall Rain Moderate to heavy, on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, light to moderate in areas of Lower Egypt, Cairo, the canal cities, and the Western Desert, and light extends to areas of northern Upper Egypt at intermittent intervals.

Maps revealed the weather Wind activity on areas of the northern coast at intermittent intervals, amidst the turbulence of the Mediterranean Sea at intermittent intervals, with wave heights ranging between (1.5-2.5 metres).

Meteorology revealed a decrease Temperatures Now it is recording less than 10 degrees Celsius everywhere, and the weather remains very cold at night.

Where rain falls today

I expected maps the weather The provinces that are exposed to collapse Rain Ghazira (Alexandria – Matrouh – Beheira – Kafr El-Sheikh – Damietta – Port Said), at intermittent intervals.

The rain is expected to reach the governorates of South Lower Egypt, Greater Cairo, the Canal Cities, and Western Desert.

Meteorology called on people not to stand under advertising signs on the streets during rain, to take shelter in the entrances of real estate, not to drive unless absolutely necessary, to slow down, and to operate wipers continuously.

Weather conditions in Egypt

condition the weather Today, a cold atmosphere prevails during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, and the northern coasts, while it is warm in the south of the country, and warm in South Sinai.

And about the case the weather At night, it is expected that very cold weather will prevail in the early morning over most areas, and frost will also form on crops in central Sinai, northern Upper Egypt, and New Valley Governorate.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.

The case of Bahrain

The condition of the Mediterranean Sea will be moderate to turbulent, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres.

While the conditions of the Red Sea are light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1 to 1.5 metres.

Expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt

Cairo 18 11

October 6 17 10

Banha 18 11

Damanhour 17 11

Wadi El-Natroun 18 10

Kafr El-Sheikh 18 12

Mansoura 17 11

Zagazig 18 12

Shebin Al-Koum 18 11

Tanta 17 11

Damietta 18 11

Port Said 18 12

Ismailia 19 11

Suez 19 11

Arish 19 10

Rafah 18 09

Ras Sidr 20 10

Palm 17 04

Catherine 13 02

Phase 20 14

Taba 18 12

Sharm El Sheikh 23 14

Alexandria 17 10

New Alamein 17 10

Matrouh 16 09

Salloum 16 09

Siwa 17 04

Ras Gharib 22 14

Hurghada 23 14

Safaga 22 13

Marsa Alam 23 15

Shlatin 26 17

Halayeb 24 18

Abu Ramad 24 17

Ras Hadaraba 23 18

Fayoum 18 07

Beni Suef 19 06

Minya 19 06

Assiut 19 05

Sohag 20 07

Qena 21 08

Luxor 22 09

Aswan 22 09

New Valley 21 05

Abu Simbel 23 09