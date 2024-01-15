It’s started! NHSO invites “free cervical cancer screening” until this Friday at Chaengwattana Government Center.

#started #NHSO #invites #free #cervical #cancer #screening #Friday #Chaengwattana #Government #Center

It’s started! NHSO invites “Cervical cancer screening using self-sampling (HPV DNA Self-sampling), a new option without having to go up to a trestle” until Friday, Jan. 19, at Chaengwattana Government Center. Emphasize that Thai people have every right to undergo free screening.

Today, 15 Jan. 2024 at the National Health Security Office. Government agency building (Building B), Chaloem Phrakiat Government Center, Chaeng Watthana Road, Thung Song Hong Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok, led by Dr. Atthaphon Limpanyalert Deputy Secretary General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and Dr. Olarik Musikwong Director of the Maternal and Infant Health Division Health Promotion Office, Ministry of Public Health invites you to talk via live about “Get the right to screen for cervical cancer by collecting a self-sample (HPV DNA Self-sampling), a new option. No need to go up to a trestle. Free. No cost.” All Thai women aged 30-59 years receive the right to a free examination. There is no cost. Prepare only your ID card.

Dr. Atthaphon Limpanyalert Deputy Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) said: All Thai women aged 30 years and above can undergo free cervical cancer screening. Using only one ID card Or you can go for screening at a nearby hospital or according to your right to self-medicate. Or you can call to ask for information at the 1330 hotline 24 hours a day. If you are found to be infected, In the process of receiving treatment Actually, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) already has benefits for health promotion and disease prevention. However, we emphasize that once detected, it must be fully implemented. If you are in the early stages, you do not have to pay any costs at all. But if it’s more than an early stage, the gold patent doesn’t have to cost anything. and other benefits are covered as well.

At present, NHSO is collaborating with Krung Thai Bank By using the Paotang application to notify people about cervical cancer screening information. To remind you to be able to go for checkups at the appropriate time. Including joining hands with Mongkutwattana Hospital, S spine and nerve hospital – a hospital specializing in the spine and nervous system. Public Health Service Center 53 and N health Thailand join in providing free screening services. It is considered that the people responded very well. The National Health Security Office is concerned about the people and does not want them to get sick. Therefore, screening will be a simple, convenient method that does not waste time and is not expensive. For all Thai ladies, we would like to invite everyone in every department to come get screened from today until 19 Jan. 2024.

You can come to receive a free examination from today until 19 January 2024 at the activity area, 2nd floor, Building B, Government Complex, Chaengwattana Road, Bangkok. For more information, call NHSO hotline 1330.

Dr. Olarik Musikwong Director of the Maternal and Infant Health Division The Health Promotion Office, Ministry of Public Health said at some point that Symptoms in the beginning are not very noticeable. But it will start to become evident when symptoms become severe. For example, patients may experience bleeding after sex or vaginal discharge with a strong odor, which are common symptoms.

Cervical cancer Everyone is considered at risk, no matter who they are. Have you ever had sex? Never had sex. Prevention is considered important. There are three methods: 1. HPV vaccination. 2. Screening with HPV DNA Test, checked every 5 years. 3. When abnormalities are found, seek initial treatment immediately.

These three methods can help prevent cervical cancer to some extent. If any person is found to be infected If you have cervical cancer, I want you to be mindful and see what the next process should be.