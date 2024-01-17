It’s still tough this winter – the Austria downhill skiers finally want to get on the podium on the Streif – Sport

#tough #winter #Austria #downhill #skiers #finally #podium #Streif #Sport

The Austrian downhill skiers are still without a top 3 result this season. They act cool before the races in Kitzbühel.

There was a huge outcry in Austria after the shortened descent on the Lauberhorn on Thursday. Otmar Striedinger was ranked 8th as the best ÖSV athlete. In doing so, the Austria downhill skiers achieved something new: never before in the 57-year history of the Ski World Cup had Austria’s men remained without a podium finish in the first four downhill runs of the season.

Two days later the negative series even extended. Even on the original downhill run, no Austrian made it into the top 3 in Wengen. Vincent Kriechmayr was fifth, the best of only four ÖSV starters.

Austrians don’t want to hear about pressure

The omens ahead of the two Hahnenkamm runs at home could be better. After all: in the last six years, the Austrians have never left Kitzbühel without a downhill podium finish. Last year, Kriechmayr won the first of two races. It was one of the 32-year-old’s four downhill triumphs in the winter of 2022/23.

Nevertheless, the pressure on the Austrians in Tyrol is greater than in other years. Daniel Hemetsberger, who has never been better than 20th in the downhill this season, doesn’t want to know anything about it: “This series is not an issue for me. We’re just not skiing well enough at the moment. We have to drive better and faster. And if we succeed, then we’ll be back on the podium.”

Otmar Striedinger, 8th and 12th in the downhill in Wengen, says: “The lack of a podium place is more of an issue for the experts than for us. It was to be expected that the reviews would be loud after our start to the season.” The 32-year-old veteran knows the recipe for quickly achieving a top-three place: “We have to go faster than the Swiss,” he explains with a laugh.

If you look at the results of the final training on the Streif, this shouldn’t actually be a problem. In the end, no less than four Austrians ranked ahead of the fastest Swiss Stefan Rogentin (15th). But – and the Austria drivers know this – training and racing are two different things.