“It’s the only building material that captures CO2 from the atmosphere.” Miguel and Vasco are childhood friends and travel around the country building houses of the “future”

Founded in 2022 by Miguel Bravo Amaral and Vasco Baptista, Odum has more than 90 works in its portfolio and earns 2.5 million euros, preparing to build a factory in Alcácer do Sal

Miguel Bravo Amaral and Vasco Baptista have been friends since they were born, went to high school together and both worked at Carmo Wood. Miguel worked at this company for 14 years, initially as a product manager until he reached administration; Vasco took charge of the works for 12 years. With this experience in the wooden construction sector, they decided to found Odum. Founded in 2022, it has more than 90 works in its portfolio, directly employs six people and earns 2.5 million euros. The portfolio for this year includes 30 works worth three million euros.

“We decided to open this new business within the sector we like [construção em madeira] for several reasons: because of the experience we have acquired over the years, because the materials used are sustainable and because housing is an effective need in the market. In this field, quality, sustainable solutions are needed, quickly constructed and at attractive prices”, reports Miguel Bravo Amaral in statements to ECO/Local Online.

Born in Lisbon, the entrepreneurs invested 150 thousand euros to create and develop the Terra brand, which focuses on modular homes. The types range from T1 to T3 and the price ranges from 1,600 to 1,750 euros per square meter. “These values ​​are a turnkey project, which includes everything from the foundations to the final finish”, explains Miguel Bravo Amaral. A “turnkey” T3 with 92 square meters could cost around 150 thousand euros. Lead time for modular homes is eight to 12 weeks.

Modular houses already have their architectural design defined, but the businessman explains that owners can choose to bring their own design. Odum can handle the licensing of the work, which has an additional price of between four and five thousand euros. It takes around four weeks to deliver the licensing documentation to the owner, but then the approval time depends on each municipality. However, Miguel Amaral is confident that the “simple licensing process will help” to speed up this process.

“The houses can be adapted, we have a configurator and the customer can go to our website and quickly access the quote according to the typology. The customer has the freedom to choose the exterior covering and have a value on how much the house will cost and how long it will take to build”, explains Miguel Bravo Amaral, graduated in Marketing Management at the Instituto Superior de Comunicação Empresarial.

“Odum was created with the aim of presenting housing solutions to the market and we have a set of solutions from modular houses, to tents and mobile homes, and then we make custom housing”, explains Miguel Bravo Amaral. In addition to wooden housing, they also make walkways, decks, pergolas, fences or roof structures.

For the founders of Odum, “wood will be the future” due to its sustainable nature. “Wood is the only construction material that captures CO2 from the atmosphere, unlike concrete and steel”, highlights Miguel Bravo Amaral.

Three “large-scale” works in the housing segment have already been awarded for this year. Miguel Bravo Amaral details that one of the projects is a 400 square meter personalized residential house in the Lavre area, in the municipality of Montemor-o-Novo; another is a house in the Comporta area measuring 600 square meters for an American client; and, finally, two modular houses in the Alcácer and Santiago areas.

In relation to mobile homes and tents, Odum is the exclusive representative for Portugal of Trigano, which it identifies as the largest European manufacturer. Mobile homes range from 28 thousand euros to 45 thousand euros and can be between 24 and 45 square meters. Tents vary between four thousand euros and twenty thousand euros.

New factory in Alcácer do Sal

The company’s headquarters are in Lisbon, but the “builders” acquired industrial land in Alcácer do Sal where the Odum factory and plastering park will be located. “It is a project that we are developing and will be carried out throughout the year, by the end of the year we will have a new production unit”, says Miguel Amaral. The new factory represents an investment of one million euros.

The name Odum is inspired by Eugene Odum, who is considered the father of ecology. “The choice of name, more than a tribute to the famous North American biologist, therefore determines our commitment to the planet”, highlights the company.