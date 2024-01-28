It’s today that you’re going to use Artificial Intelligence! See how great it is…

Much has been said about Artificial Intelligence and its full potential. But there are certainly many people who have not yet tried this technology. Today we have a good tip! Open Copilot and have fun!

Do you want to “play” with Artificial Intelligence? Already familiar with Microsoft Copilot? This tool from the software giant is a box style of ideas and solutions for various things. To do this, simply go here and ask Copilot to help you:

  • Write a text
  • Create an image
  • Define your next trip
  • To cook
  • have a workout plan for exercise

Through this platform, everything is very simple to use and in a centralized way. Let’s look at an example. If you choose the option Create an imageyou can see here how Copilot can create original images without minimal work on your side.

Now let’s ask Artificial Intelligence for help to find out How to make rice. To do this, we will choose the Cooking Assistant option and ask how to make simple rice. The AI’s response is almost instantaneous.

Now just try the other options. It’s easy, isn’t it? Artificial Intelligence is starting to be part of everything we use and the smartphone is no exception. Microsoft also launched Copilot for Android and you can now have it on your smartphone – see here.

