“It’s violent”: summoned before a judge for having named their son Fañch, with a tilde

A couple from Maine-et-Loire was summoned in February before a family affairs judge for having named their son Fañch last summer with a tilde (~), a sign which remains officially prohibited in the civil registry in France, according to a letter consulted this Sunday.

The Civil Code provides that “the child’s first names are chosen freely by his father and mother” but this freedom is limited by the interests of the child, recalls the Angers public prosecutor’s office in its decision.

“In this case, the tilde on the n of the first name Fañch is not a diacritic sign retained by the French language” under the terms of a circular of July 23, 2014, continues the public prosecutor who therefore considers that this first name, of Breton origin like the baby’s mother, is “contrary to the interests of the child”.

“We are told that we are not taking into account the best interests of our child”

The Angers public prosecutor’s office therefore asks the family affairs judge to order the deletion of the first name Fañch from the birth certificate and to “assign the child another first name with the agreement of the parents or, failing that, without their agreement “.

“We are told that we are not taking into account the best interests of our child. It’s violent. We imply that we are bad parents, just for a tilde,” the mother declared to Courrier de l’Ouest, which revealed the existence of these lawsuits.

The couple had been warned at the maternity ward by the civil status officer that the spelling of this first name could pose a problem under the law but “we chose to keep it and fight if necessary”. the mother explained to the newspaper.

The first name Fañch has already twice provoked legal proceedings for this legally undesirable tilde, in 2017 and then in 2019. Each time, the courts validated the use of this sign which “is not unknown to the French language” as highlighted in November 2018 by the Rennes Court of Appeal.

But despite recurring promises, the 2014 ministerial circular listing the signs authorized on certain letters (accents, diaeresis, cedilla… but not the tilde) has never been modified and the problem remains.

Breton first names are not the only ones potentially affected. A parliamentary report thus detailed a list of diacritical signs used in many regional languages ​​of France, such as the a, e, i, o, u in Tahitian, the sign ò in Catalan, Creole and Occitan or the sign ì in Alsatian and in Corsica.