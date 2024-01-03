IURD case: Alberto Segunda’s candidacy for leadership of the church in Angola approved –

The General Assembly of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD) in Angola, the body responsible for holding the convention that should elect new governing bodies of the IURD, approved this Friday, 29th, the sole candidacy of Bishop Alberto Miapia Segunda, for the church leadership in Angola.

In a note from the General Assembly board, the IURD clarifies the doubts in the process, making it known that “all members of the two wings were informed about the progress of the process”.

The decision comes after a conciliation agreement signed between the parties with mediation from the Angolan State through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, for the leadership of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD), which allowed the resolution of existing conflicts in the Church.

The document also informs that on December 12, 2023, the General Assembly Board of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (“IURD” or “Religious Institution”), the period for submitting candidacies for the election of new members was open. for the governing bodies of the IURD, namely the General Presbytery, Board of Directors and General Assembly.

As part of this process, the note also states, Bishop Alberto Segunda presented his candidacy for the position of general presbyter of the UCKG in Angola.

“It was received and after analyzing the application presentation letter accompanied by the respective detailed description of the candidate’s CV, the candidate was accepted: Alberto Miapia Segunda, citizen of Angolan nationality, married, member of the IURD, since 1994, residing in this city of Luanda, Minister of Worship and Bishop of the IURD”.

Also Read:  E10 - the price will not change, be careful with these engines

The IURD General Assembly board also received and approved the joint candidacy led by Bishop António Miguel Ferraz, for the IURD Board of Directors in Angola, as well as the candidacies for election to the National Assembly board.

“Under the terms and under Article 20 of the IURD Statute and in compliance with the process of electing the candidates indicated above, the President of the Board of the General Assembly of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God will endeavor to hold a General Assembly Extraordinary with a view to electing candidates for the corporate bodies indicated above, as well as allowing all members who cannot be present at the said Extraordinary General Assembly to exercise their right to vote for their candidates through a vote that will take place in all centers of the UCKG,” the note reads.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News