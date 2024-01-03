IURD case: Alberto Segunda’s candidacy for leadership of the church in Angola approved

The General Assembly of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD) in Angola, the body responsible for holding the convention that should elect new governing bodies of the IURD, approved this Friday, 29th, the sole candidacy of Bishop Alberto Miapia Segunda, for the church leadership in Angola.

In a note from the General Assembly board, the IURD clarifies the doubts in the process, making it known that “all members of the two wings were informed about the progress of the process”.

The decision comes after a conciliation agreement signed between the parties with mediation from the Angolan State through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, for the leadership of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD), which allowed the resolution of existing conflicts in the Church.

The document also informs that on December 12, 2023, the General Assembly Board of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (“IURD” or “Religious Institution”), the period for submitting candidacies for the election of new members was open. for the governing bodies of the IURD, namely the General Presbytery, Board of Directors and General Assembly.

As part of this process, the note also states, Bishop Alberto Segunda presented his candidacy for the position of general presbyter of the UCKG in Angola.

“It was received and after analyzing the application presentation letter accompanied by the respective detailed description of the candidate’s CV, the candidate was accepted: Alberto Miapia Segunda, citizen of Angolan nationality, married, member of the IURD, since 1994, residing in this city of Luanda, Minister of Worship and Bishop of the IURD”.

The IURD General Assembly board also received and approved the joint candidacy led by Bishop António Miguel Ferraz, for the IURD Board of Directors in Angola, as well as the candidacies for election to the National Assembly board.

“Under the terms and under Article 20 of the IURD Statute and in compliance with the process of electing the candidates indicated above, the President of the Board of the General Assembly of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God will endeavor to hold a General Assembly Extraordinary with a view to electing candidates for the corporate bodies indicated above, as well as allowing all members who cannot be present at the said Extraordinary General Assembly to exercise their right to vote for their candidates through a vote that will take place in all centers of the UCKG,” the note reads.