I’ve never seen such a feminine sweatshirt at Pepco. And for PLN 40! Gems in Mohito and Medicine

#Ive #feminine #sweatshirt #Pepco #PLN #Gems #Mohito #Medicine

What a hit at Pepco! Forget what you think about classic sweatshirts, because this one from Pepco will charm everyone. It is a feminine style, with a charming cut that is as charming as even elegant sweaters. Moreover, it costs only PLN 40. See if you like it as much as I do.

Sweatshirts are often associated with an everyday style that is far from elegant. If we want to achieve a classy look, many of us choose sweaters with more chic cuts. However, the sweatshirt I found at Pepco combines the features of tracksuit comfort and sweater elegance. Additionally, it only costs PLN 40.

The Pepco sweatshirt impresses with its cut and color. One detail adds elegance

If you’re wondering what makes a Pepco sweatshirt so special, let me tell you the answer. This is a model with a classic, looser cut without a hood. What makes it take on a different dimension is the V-neckline. This detail makes it look very feminine.

Pepco sweatshirt

Additionally, this sweatshirt is in a charming shade of mint green, which brings to mind the slowly approaching spring. It will be the perfect choice for everyday use, and combined with high-waisted denim pants, it can create a truly modern look. You can buy this sweatshirt for PLN 40.

The V-neckline is pure elegance. You can find gems on sale at Mohito

Mohito sweater

V-necks appear much more often in the designs of elegant sweaters. I found one of them on sale at Mohito. It has a delicate cream color that illuminates the complexion and makes the outfit shine. It is made of soft material with a touch of wool, which makes it an ideal choice for colder days.

A timeless cut that never goes out of fashion. The V-neckline levitates above trends

A similar sweater is also available on sale at Medicne. It has an oversized cut with a triangular neckline that gently highlights the collarbones and creates the perfect space, for example, for a collar. This cut is a timeless trend that never goes out of fashion.

Sweter Answear