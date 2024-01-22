Ivo van Hove’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is contemporary and will leave no spectator unmoved

#Ivo #van #Hoves #Jesus #Christ #Superstar #contemporary #leave #spectator #unmoved

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, with Magtel de Laat as Mary Magdalene and Jeangu Macrooy as Jesus. Image Jan Versweyveld

Mix the indestructible music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice with the raw, confrontational directing style of Ivo van Hove and you get a dramatic theater experience. In the new production of Jesus Christ Superstar, the music is passionately performed by a live orchestra, but the drama still comes first.

In his new staging of the 1970 classic, director Ivo van Hove has made a series of interventions that turned out very well. First of all, the motto less is more is successfully applied. Previous performances of the musical are characterized by sets of scaffolding and scaffolding, dragging large crosses and actors in Roman robes, waving palm leaves.

Not so in this new version, in which a decor is absent. We only see a round black playing surface. The audience has been placed all around by adding so-called ‘superseats’. This offers an intimate atmosphere; a large part of the audience is focused on the actors, who sometimes also play among the audience.

Sophisticated lighting plan



Director Van Hove and scenographer Jan Versweyveld have also restrained themselves with their characteristic tools; no live video this time. Instead, impressive stage images are created with a sophisticated lighting plan and a few attributes.

What remains are well-chosen leading actors and a powerful ensemble that tells the story with exciting singing, dancing and acting. The emphasis is on the timeless elements of the passion story. Jesus is the idealist who wants to help the poor inhabitants of the Roman province of Judea, and therefore becomes the leader of an activist movement. His followers worship him, but the greater Jesus’ status becomes, the more people see him as a threat. Among them, the Jewish high priest Caiaphas (Richard Spijkers) and the Roman governor Pontius Pilate (Edwin Jonker), but also among his own apostles, distrust is growing, led by the traitor Judas. The musical movingly shows how fickle the masses can behave. First they worship Jesus, only to later turn against him.

Indie rock and soul



The choice to cast pop singers in the roles of Jesus and Judas makes the production contemporary. Lucas Hamming has the right tough look as Judas and sings his solos like an indie rock singer. He forms a nice duo with Jeangu Macrooy, who, like Jesus, puts more soul in his singing. Macrooy’s version of the crucial song Gethsemane is sung beautifully. But Macrooy also knows how to hit the right tone and move in his acting.

Ivo van Hove has the reputation of being a director who gets to the heart of a theater text. When he adapted the musical West Side Story in New York in 2020, he deleted the break and the frivolous song I Feel Pretty. This would keep the ’emotional pressure cooker’ that is the drama from becoming unbalanced. In Jesus Christ Superstar Van Hove has deleted the break, but this time no songs.

Terrifying Herod



Instead, he has done something special with the only comedy song, King Herod’s Song. This is still sung by a comedian, namely Alex Klaasen, but dressed in a black suit, Klaasen gives a terrifying twist to the song.

That is surprising, and there are even more pleasant surprises in this fast-paced performance of 1 hour and 40 minutes, entirely in English. The choreography by Jan Martens is important, which allows the dancers from the ensemble to support the scenes well.

In addition to the busy group numbers, the musical also has its moments of rest. Magtel de Laat is a tough Mary Magdalene, who gives Jesus a kiss and cuddles up to him in the night. She sings a beautiful rendition of I Don’t Know How To Love Him.

Brace yourself for the finale, where it gets bloody – this is a familiar element of an Ivo van Hove directorial. It is smart not to depict the final scene too explicitly, but in a way that will leave no spectator unmoved.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ with Jeangu Macrooy as Jesus and Lucas Hamming as Judas. Image Jan Versweyveld

Special time signatures in Lloyd Webber’s music

In his catchy, compelling musical score for Jesus Christ Superstar, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber makes extensive use of different time signatures, away from the standard four-quarter or three-quarter time. The song Everything’s Alright, in which Mary Magdalene draws closer to Jesus, is written in 5/4 time. The incendiary rock song The Temple, in which the temple is used by the people as a marketplace, has a 7/4 time. Lloyd Webber has said that he chose these time signatures to drive the story forward and to give a rushed feeling to the music.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Musical

★★★★★

By Albert Verlinde Theater. Music Andrew Lloyd Webber, text Tim Rice, direction Ivo van Hove, scenography Jan Versweyveld, choreography Jan Martens.

21/1, DeLaMar Theater Amsterdam. There until 2/18, then tour.

