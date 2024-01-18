J. Biden: The US and the UK will continue strikes against Yemen’s Houthis

“Are they effective, do they stop the Hussies, you ask?” No. Are they going to continue them? Yes,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House.

Later on Thursday, the White House announced that it had struck Yemen’s Houthi rebels with anti-ship missiles. According to Washington, the rebels planned to use these weapons for attacks in the Red Sea.

“We did it again this morning, striking (…) a pair of anti-ship missiles that we had reason to believe were about to be launched into the southern Red Sea,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels vowed on Wednesday to continue attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea following the United States’ decision to relist the Iran-backed group as a terrorist organization.

Last week, the United States and the United Kingdom fired more than 150 rounds of munitions at nearly 30 targets in Yemen, after American forces attacked a Houthi radar in what was described as a follow-up to earlier strikes.

Last month, the US established an international naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping from the Houthis, who threaten the transit route through which up to 12 percent of global trade.

The Houthis say they are carrying out the attacks in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with the militant group Hamas.

