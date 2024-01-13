J. Biden: The US does not support Taiwan’s independence

When asked by reporters about Washington’s position on Taiwan, where pro-independence Lai Ching-te won the presidential election, Mr. Biden replied: “We do not support independence.”

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te, whom China has called a threat to peace, won the island’s presidential election on Saturday.

