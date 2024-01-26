J. Smith-Cameron threw glass of martini over co-star Kieran Culkin: ‘He asked for it’ | TV

#SmithCameron #threw #glass #martini #costar #Kieran #Culkin #asked

One of the most remarkable relationships in HBO’s hit series Succession is that of J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri) and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy). In a broadcast of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the former shares a ‘juicy’ anecdote about a special moment between the two.

Smith-Cameron and Culkin have worked together before in the past and are therefore attuned to each other. They are also on the same page when it comes to humor, which she believes benefited their strange, flirty relationship in the series.

Although they get along well on a personal level, there was a moment when Culkin constantly grilled her during an organized lecture. At one point, Smith-Cameron had had enough. “I just threw my glass of martini over him,” she says with a smile on her face. “He asked for it!”

Emmy Awards

During the Emmy Awards earlier this month, Succesion, which revolves around the Roy family and its media conglomerate, received major awards. The American series won the Emmy for its fourth and final season in the best drama series category. Kieran Culkin (best actor in a drama), Sarah Snook (best actress) and Matthew Macfadyen (best supporting actor) also received prizes again. A week earlier, the three also won a Golden Globe.

