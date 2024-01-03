Jack Black can be seen alongside Jason Momoa in the game adaptation Minecraft | Movies & Series

#Jack #Black #Jason #Momoa #game #adaptation #Minecraft #Movies #Series

American actor and musician Jack Black has landed a role in Minecraft, the upcoming live action film based on the famous computer game. This is reported by the American entertainment magazine Deadline Tuesday. It was previously announced that Jason Momoa will play the leading role.

Other roles are for Emma Myers, known from the series Wednesdayand Danielle Brooks, the rather in among others Orange Is the New Black could be seen.

Production on the film is expected to start soon in New Zealand. The film is directed by Jared Hess, who previously worked with Jack Black on the film free nacho from 2006. The theatrical release is scheduled for April 2025.

It is not the first time for Black to star in a video game adaptation. He provided the voice of enemy Bowser in the animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With the soundtrack song Peaches Black also scored a big hit.

About the story of Minecraft not much is known yet. The well-known computer game of the same name is played by around 140 million people worldwide every month and is one of the best-selling games in history. In the game, players can create 3D worlds with colorful blocks.