Jack Black can be seen alongside Jason Momoa in the game adaptation Minecraft | Movies & Series

#Jack #Black #Jason #Momoa #game #adaptation #Minecraft #Movies #Series
American actor and musician Jack Black has landed a role in Minecraft, the upcoming live action film based on the famous computer game. This is reported by the American entertainment magazine Deadline Tuesday. It was previously announced that Jason Momoa will play the leading role.

Other roles are for Emma Myers, known from the series Wednesdayand Danielle Brooks, the rather in among others Orange Is the New Black could be seen.

Production on the film is expected to start soon in New Zealand. The film is directed by Jared Hess, who previously worked with Jack Black on the film free nacho from 2006. The theatrical release is scheduled for April 2025.

It is not the first time for Black to star in a video game adaptation. He provided the voice of enemy Bowser in the animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With the soundtrack song Peaches Black also scored a big hit.

About the story of Minecraft not much is known yet. The well-known computer game of the same name is played by around 140 million people worldwide every month and is one of the best-selling games in history. In the game, players can create 3D worlds with colorful blocks.

Also Read:  The city in Romania where a factory is opening: Over 350 jobs will be created - News by sources

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How did the world’s highest paid basketball coach end up being the biggest disgrace in NBA history?
How did the world’s highest paid basketball coach end up being the biggest disgrace in NBA history?
Posted on
The place in the house where this lucky plant should be placed to attract well-being and abundance
The place in the house where this lucky plant should be placed to attract well-being and abundance
Posted on
RAW MATERIALS – Between falling global prices and local resilience
RAW MATERIALS – Between falling global prices and local resilience
Posted on
AFROBASKET 2025 – Three expatriates recalled
AFROBASKET 2025 – Three expatriates recalled
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News