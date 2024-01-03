‘Jack Black plays Steve in Warner Bros’ Minecraft film adaptation’ – Images and sound – News

#Jack #Black #plays #Steve #Warner #Bros #Minecraft #film #adaptation #Images #sound #News

Jack Black will star in the upcoming Minecraft film adaptation from Warner Bros, insiders report to Deadline. Black would play the character Steve, the original main character in the game. According to previous rumors, the film should be released in theaters in 2025.

Sources recently told Deadline that Jack Black is joining the Minecraft cast. The same sources state that he plays Steve, the original default skin of the game’s main character. Variety also reports, based on its own sources, that Black will play in the film adaptation, but that medium does not say which role he will get. The story of the film is not yet known, Deadline writes.

Jack Black is no stranger to video game movies. He previously played Bowser in the 2023 Mario movie and will also play Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie. He would therefore also join the Minecraft cast, alongside Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen also star in the Minecraft film adaptation, according to Deadline. The film is directed by Jared Hess, known for Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite. According to previous rumors, the film will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

Jack Black. Bron: Amy Sussman / Getty Images